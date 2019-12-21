Opinion

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle winning 1-0 in a dire performance lit up by Miguel Almiron’s strike.

Jamie Swan:

“Another scruffy win against a half decent Palace side.

“They dont score or concede many, so never thought it would be raining goals – just delighted that Miggy gets his goal and a great one at that.

“Think if it had been nil-nil against Burnley last week and again today, nobody could have complained really.

“Manquillo did well again today against Zaha, up to 9th – 4 points off Chelsea in 4th but more importantly 10 above 3rd bottom!”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Huge win, largely awful performance but who cares.

“This team has a canny knack of picking up points when playing terribly.

“One thing though, do not ever play Dummett as a wing back again please Bruce.”

David Punton:

“It was the moment we’ve all been waiting for – an early Xmas present – a goal from Miggy Almiron, at long long last.

“The relief was palpable, both for him and for our place in the league table ahead of the busy festive run of fixtures. We sit pretty.

“Up to ninth. Level on points with Man Utd. Ahead of Arsenal. Unbeaten in eight at St James Park.

“It wasn’t meant to be like this under Steve Bruce, but hey, that’s football for you.

“It’s a case of results over the performances at the moment.

“Merry Xmas!”

GToon:

“Is Bruce having his honeymoon period now?

“If not he has to start taking some of the credit for the points tally if not the performances.

“I still consider it to be Rafa’s team and organisation tho but if Bruce wants to impress us then winning games is the right way to go about it.

“Happy Xmas to all other readers and let’s hope the next year is a good one for everyone regardless of shirt colours.”

Brian Standen:

“Scrappy game but what a highlight!

“Take what you can when you can, Burnley did!

“Manquillo again top man by the country mile!

“However Almiron smashing one in iced the cake!

“Yeah , we could have lost…. but we didn’t!

“Party on and enjoy!

“Merry Christmas to ALL!!”

Steve Hickey:

“Happy with the lofty heights we have reached and pleased for Almiron.

“The win means everything even if it wasn’t pretty.

“I was so wrong about relegation and so pleased to have been so!

“Unless we get sold I can see this being the blueprint for a few years.

“Time to get the new contracts ready and add some attacking flair but will it happen?”

Paul Patterson:

“Once again, it proves best to have a lucky manager rather than a good one…”

Nat Seaton:

“Smash and grab or what?!?!

“Pleased that Almiron finally got his goal but other than that there wasnt much to entertain us!

“Players cramping up towards the end – here’s hoping we can keep as many players fit and healthy for all the Christmas fixtures, we need them!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 92), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

(After first goal in 405 days Miguel Almiron says he is on the Coke tonight to celebrate! – Read HERE)

(Watch THAT Miguel Almiron goal here and the official Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights – Watch HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 and Pat Nevin calls it right on Miguel Almiron! – Read HERE)

