New report lists signing of decade for each Premier League club – Interesting Newcastle United selection

An interesting new report has looked at the best signing made by each and every Premier League club over the course of this past decade.

Naturally, anything like this is purely subjective, there is no absolute measure of which player/signing is best.

It is all about opinion and of course being able to back up your point.

From a Newcastle United perspective, the quality of contender would of course have been on a totally different level in the previous two decades.

In the 90s you had Shearer, Ferdinand, Lee, Ferdinand, Ginola, Given, Beardsley, Solano, Cole…

As for the 2000s, we are looking at Bellamy, Woodgate, Robert and many others (Honorable mentions for Colocconi and Jonas?)

What about though this last miserable ambition-free decade under Mike Ashley?

Well the Talksport report has given us Yohan Cabaye as Newcastle’s best signing of this past decade and they give their reasons below, saying the midfielder was ‘easily their most talented player’ at NUFC.

I would probably go along with that choice, though fair to say that in those previous decades, Yohan Cabaye would not even have been a contender.

However, I would say Cabaye edges this last decade just ahead of Demba Ba who arrived in the same summer of 2011. Plus Newcastle made twice as much profit (£15m) as well on Cabaye compared to Ba.

I would also have Hatem Ben Arfa as a contender, simply because in this absolute rubbish decade, at least he gave us some outstanding moments of quality and superb goals.

Interested to hear in the comments below, which players you would put forward as alternative contenders.

The write up on Yohan Cabaye and then selected other clubs’ best signings according to the Talksport report:

‘Newcastle – Yohan Cabaye

Cabaye was signed for around £4.5m from Lille in 2011 and provided plenty of entertainment and excitement during his two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

In a decade that was up and down for Newcastle, Cabaye was easily their most talented player to be at St James’ Park.’

Arsenal – Laurent Koscielny

Chelsea – Eden Hazard

Leicester – Jamie Vardy

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Manchester City – Sergio Aguero

Manchester United – David de Gea

Southampton – Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham – Toby Alderweireld

