New club training shots show 6 Newcastle United players missing but 3 back/still training for Leicester

The Newcastle United players are now preparing for Leicester City.

Currently sitting second in the Premier League, the Foxes look like formidable opposition for Wednesday’s match.

Particularly as on Saturday they won 2-1 at West Ham despite Brendan Rodgers resting nine of his ten first choice outfield players.

In comparison, United have played more or less the same team in each match, although Shelvey, Carroll and Hayden were rested for Man Utd last Thursday, in favour of them being as fit as possible for the defeat against Everton at the weekend.

Steve Bruce has/had a number of existing injured players and after Saturday’s match he raised concerns about another three potentially having injury/fitness issues after their Everton exertions and ahead of facing Leicester.

Releasing a gallery of photos showing the Newcastle United first team squad training on Monday, we have some extra info now.

Steve Bruce had already indicated that Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett wouldn’t feature against Leicester City.

Sure enough, none of those five can be seen in the extensive gallery of training shots from yesterday.

However, having been unavailable recently through illness, Ki Sung-yeung features prominently in these new training shots, so would apparently be available if needed. Unfortunately though, central midfield is pretty much the only outfield area where Newcastle don’t have injury concerns and Shelvey, Hayden and both Longstaff brothers look to be clearly ahead of Ki when it comes to selection.

Three extra worries Steve Bruce talked about after Everton, were Schar and Joelinton who he said were now feeling injuries/knocks, whilst Lejeune had possibly overdone things, with too many games in too short a space of time after returning from over nine months out.

Happily, both Joelinton and Lejeune feature prominently in the training shots and it would suggest they will both now be available if selected.

However, no sign at all in the training shots of Fabian Schar, so you have to worry that he will be added to the list of ruled out players.

Introduced into first team training though, was Kelland Watts, the 20 year old defender promoted from the Under 23s to train with the first team on Monday, appearing to back up those concerns of added injury pressures in defence.

Against the likes of the Premier Leagues’ top scorer Jamie Vardy, Newcastle will of course need to be very much fit and alert at the back, or else run a very real risk of things turning out as messy as they did back in September at the King Power.

