Opinion

Mike Ashley to get usual luck as you just know this will happen at Newcastle United

Mike Ashley has led a charmed life at Newcastle United.

Yes he may have got the club relegated twice in his first eight Premier League seasons.

Yes there have been a number of other close run things.

However, despite his crass and chaotic running of Newcastle United, he has got so so lucky, so so many times.

Gives the manager’s (Head Coach) job and from an almost impossible position nearly relegates the club, only for Jonas to fight back from cancer (which saw Jonas win a discrimination case against the owner) and ensure staying up on the final day of the season.

Ashley refuses to allow any net investment in the team after finishing 5th in 2011/12, total collapse in morale and momentum due to lack of ambition, nearly gets relegated and only saved by win in final away game at QPR, after chaotic transfer policy saw five players arrive in a matter of days mid-season in January 2013.

Mike Ashley gets Newcastle relegated in 2009, doesn’t bother appointing a manager, sells loads of players and spends nothing on new players, gives caretaker job to Chris Hughton just because he is cheap and already at the club. Turns out to be an excellent manager and turns it around with no money and gets promotion with 102 points as champions.

Then Ashley gives him almost zero money on promotion, yet Hughton steers NUFC into mid-table before getting sacked and Liverpool come along and give the NUFC owner £35m for a player who cost him nothing (Carroll) in January 2011 and Newcastle don’t go down.

Mike Ashley once again relegates Newcastle in 2016 and yet gets a world class manager knocking on his door and offering his services. The club could have fallen apart and crowds plummeted BUT instead NUFC go up as champions AND average crowd is over 51,000. Newcastsle have a bigger total of fans attend all the home matches apart from Man Utd.

To fund that promotion, Mike Ashley is able to give Rafa over £50m to rebuild the squad AND make a £40m profit on summer 2016 transfers because of the money the likes of Wijnaldum, Janmaat, Townsend and Sissoko (£30m!!!) generate.

Time after time when the club is at risk of falling apart and/or the fans finally leaving en masse, something comes along to save Mike Ashley.

This season the fans have stayed away in numbers and that will surely only grow, the owner so desperate he has given away 10,000 season tickets.

However, will luck come his way yet again.

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if after winning only six FA Cup games in 12 years, Mike Ashley gets a helping hand out of nowhere.

It would be just his luck to get a seriously easy run of cup draws and stumble through round after round, somehow getting through to the FA Cup final itself.

Then Mike Ashley turning around and guaranteeing whoever then commits for a season ticket for next season (2020/21) will be guaranteed a cup final ticket due to their ‘loyalty’ to NUFC…even if they are currently on a free season ticket, or all those who have committed to a season ticket going into draw for FA Cup tickets if not enough to satisfy them all.

You might think is far-fetched but Mike Ashley quite literally doesn’t care, he will do anything he fancies. After all, who saw the 10,000 free season tickets happening before it was announced?

