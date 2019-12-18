Opinion

Mike Ashley announces first Newcastle United ‘sold out’ home game of season – What an achievement

Mike Ashley is a very happy man on Wednesday afternoon.

The NUFC owner announcing that the club have now got their first sold out home match of the season.

This momentous event sees the match at St James Park on 28 December 2019 now with no seats available for sale.

Everton announced on 3 December that all of the away allocation had sold out.

Now today (Wednesday), Mike Ashley has announced through the official Newcastle United social media that the last remaining home section tickets have been sold.

The club’ owner has shown astonishing business acumen to turn around over 10,000 unsold seats for the Southampton match on Sunday 8 December, to now a full house at St James Park 20 days later.

Achieving this remarkable feat with the ingenious move of giving away 10,000 tickets for this Everton match, along with 10,000 free tickets for every following Premier League match at St James Park this season.

Many other football club bosses and owners of other businesses are now marvelling at this brilliant strategy, wondering why they never thought of it before. If you have tickets or stock you are struggling to sell, simply give it all away for free.

What possible downside could there be with such a brilliant strategy…?

Meanwhile in the real world, Mike Ashley is set to have over eight thousand unsold seats at the Crystal Palace match on Saturday, unless of course he decides to give them away as well…

Mike Ashley has also been boycotting games at St James Park so far this season, so it will be interesting to see if he turns up for the first time this campaignon 28 December to see the ‘sold out’ SJP helping promote his retail empire’s advertising.

A reminder of the official Premier League crowds (number of tickets sold, not necessarily how many actually turned up) at St James Park so far this season:

47,635 v Arsenal

44,157 v Watford

43,316 v Brighton

51,198 v Man Utd

46,019 v Wolves

44,424 v Bournemouth

49,937 v Man City

42,303 v Southampton

