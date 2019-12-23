Opinion

Michael Owen back to disrespecting Newcastle United once again

Michael Owen spent a combined seven years at Newcastle United and Man Utd.

Arriving at the age of 25 at St James Park, Owen spent four years at Newcastle ‘earning’ an absolute fortune.

Michael repaying the club and fans with only 58 Premier League starts (and with insults in later years for Newcastle United and their supporters), as he made looking after himself for England the overwhelming concern.

In three years at Old Trafford they got even less out of him, only six PL starts, though it was widely reported he wasn’t on wages at quite the level of the £120,000 per week he had taken from Newcastle United.

On Thursday, his two old clubs meet.

Though Michael Owen appears to be very much hedging his bets when declaring ‘United to win 2-1’, surely he can’t have it both ways.

Of course the reality is that yet again Michael Owen is back to insulting the Newcastle fans who paid towards the £20m or so he pocketed from the brief time he spent on the pitch for NUFC.

Owen knows fine well that it really winds Newcastle UNITED fans up when referring to the former Newton Heath as ‘United’ when they are playing Newcastle UNITED who were named so in 1892, before the 1900s when Newton Heath became Man Utd.

Michael Owen had stopped doing it but has now returned to the habit, saying ‘United need to bounce back…’, well no Michael we don’t, as NUFC won on Saturday, so we simply need to repeat on Thursday.

Some people will no doubt say ‘what’s in a name’ and well I would say everything, Newcastle United was when West End and East End came together to form our beloved football club in 1892. It is bad enough random people in the media referring to the Mancs as United when playing against NUFC but for somebody who earned an absolute fortune and then deserted us on relegation, it is shameful.

I wouldn’t dream of referring to ourselves as United when playing Sheffield United for example, especially when they precede us as being called United.

Rant over and here’s hoping we are the second highest United in the Premier League after Boxing Day, behind the high flying Blades…

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor;

“United need to bounce back after a horror show at Vicarage Road.

“Although the game did signal the return of Paul Pogba who came off the bench and looked fit and sharp on his return from injury.

“I expect the French international to start against a Newcastle side who are unbeaten in eight at home but who continue to struggle to create opportunities on the road.

“Steve Bruce has done an excellent job in getting his side into the top half of the table at Christmas and they will leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a win at Old Trafford.

“Tip: United to win 2-1.”

