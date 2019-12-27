News

Matty Longstaff set to leave Newcastle United for £400,000 unless Mike Ashley bends on wages

Matty Longstaff moved joint second top in the Premier League goalscoring list for Newcastle United.

Making only his fourth ever PL start, the 19 year old scored his second career goal against Manchester United to silence Old Trafford.

His coolly taken goal to give Newcastle the lead in front of a worldwide TV audience will have drawn plenty of attention.

Especially as he wasn’t to blame as everything fell apart at the back, to gift the comeback victory to Man Utd.

For months now Steve Bruce has claimed that a new contract was set to be imminently agreed with Matty Longstaff.

Asked though yet again about the situation after Matty’s second goal, Steve Bruce appeared to now distance himself from what he has been claiming so often was an imminent deal.

Steve Bruce:

“That (a new contract for Matty Longstaff) is for people to sort out…

“I would like to of course (get him signed up on new contract).

“He has played four times now and scored twice against Manchester United.

“The kid has got a bright future, he wants to do well and I hope he succeeds.”

As from five days time, Matty Longstaff can talk to clubs abroad without Newcastle’s permission needed and indeed sign a pre-contract, which would tie him to a guaranteed move in the summer with NUFC then unable to do anything to stop it.

The Chronicle say that if the young midfielder did/does leave, Newcastle will only be entitled to £400,000 development compensation.

There has been significant interest from overseas and the report says that clubs in Germany have taken a particular interest. Promising young English players heading to the Bundesliga has now become more of a regular thing, so no reason why there won’t be substance in the media claims.

Paying the going rate on wages has been an ongoing problem with Mike Ashley and whilst Steve Bruce has now for the past five months insisted that a series of new deals would be agreed with a host of key players, it is telling that only one, Martin Dubravka, has actually had his demands satisfied by Ashley/Newcastle United.

It is quite extraordinary the situation that has been allowed to develop on the contract front, as it stands, 16 of the 26 players in Newcastle’s first team squad now have 18 months or less to go on their contracts, including Matty Longstaff.

