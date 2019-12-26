News

Manchester United star says squad is just as good as Liverpool – Staggering Boxing Day claim

If Newcastle United win today and other results also go against Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team could find themselves as low as 12th in the Premier League as we reach the exact halfway point of the season.

Despite that, Manchester United star Luke Shaw has come out with an extraordinary claim.

The defender says that Man Utd have just as good a squad as Liverpool, or indeed any other Premier League club that are currently above the Mancs.

Maybe Luke Shaw has enjoyed his Xmas a little bit too much on the alcohol front…

If Liverpool hadn’t been playing in that world club championship, they would almost certainly have beat West Ham. A victory in that postponed game would have given them 17 wins and a draw in their first 18 matches and 52 points, more than double what Manchester United have currently got (25).

You understand players wanting to tell their fans what they want to hear but I guess more than a few Manchester United supporters will be left shaking their heads at what Luke Shaw has had to say.

On Sunday, Man Utd lost 2-0 at rock bottom Watford and were slated by their fans for such a feeble performance.

To put it into perspective, Manchester United have lost as many Premier League games in the last four days, as Liverpool have in over 19 months…

Hopefully it will get even worse for them today, as Newcastle could just maybe complete an unlikely double, if showing some enterprise. Certainly judging by comments from Manchester United fans, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to them.

Luke Shaw thinks there will be a great atmosphere at Old Trafford and that Steve Bruce will get an excellent reception from his old playing days fans.

Bruce may well get that but interesting to see what the atmosphere will be like at the final whistle.

Shaw talks of Man Utd having ‘amazing players’, I wonder how many will back up that claim today?

Luke Shaw talking to the official club site:

How big a game is that one against Newcastle, especially with former favourite Steve Bruce returning to Old Trafford?

“With the fans, I’m sure he’ll get a good reception from them here, but it’s also one for us, we owe them after the game we had away [to Newcastle].

“Losing that was very hard for us to take. We owe them one.

“We’re at home and we’ve got the crowd behind us, and we need to be confident and positive.

“I’m sure with the fans behind us, with that great atmosphere, we can put on a show for them.”

Of course, the famous travelling Toon Army, they’re bound to have a good song in them on Boxing Day. It might bring out the best in our fans as well…?

“Personally, I love it when their away fans give it a bit as well, because it makes the atmosphere even better and gets everyone in the stadium going.

“I’m sure they’ll bring a great atmosphere – it’s always a great atmosphere when we play them at their stadium.

“Hopefully they bring their good fans and it will boost us even more.”

Do you feel like something is building here and that the club is going in the right direction?

“Of course.

“I feel that the squad we have is no different from the squads that are challenging for the title.

“We’ve got such amazing players and some amazing young players who are still learning.

“Of course, we’re all still learning and all still wanting to improve.

“Everyone at this club wants the best thing for this club and even more so from the management side.

“We’ve got great coaches and a great manager, that knows this club inside out. He knows what is needs to bring the good old days back that he once had under Sir Alex.

“I’ve got full confidence in this squad and in the manager.

I’m sure he’ll be bringing in a few new players that can add to the strength of this team and take us back to the good old days of winning trophies.”

