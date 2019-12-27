Opinion

Manchester United fans comments after 4-1 over Newcastle United – Not sure what to think

Manchester United fans had just seen their team lose 2-0 to rock bottom Watford.

The pressure building even more on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Then Newcastle United came to town.

With the Man Utd defence all over the place as Dwight Gayle should have scored and then Matty Longstaff did so, Old Trafford was silenced on 17 minutes.

Only 34 minutes later they were 4-1 up and strolling to victory.

Interesting comments below as Manchester United fans not too sure as to how much it was down to their team being good or Newcastle being bad.

Manchester United fans commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘That we started the game level with that Newcastle team is almost beyond comprehension.’

‘Erm Ole in.’

‘Good win. Much needed 3 points. Awful the first 35 minutes with a good 20 minutes either side of half time.’

‘Get it up yers Newcastle and your infinite respawning Longstaffs.’

‘Not sure how to feel about this game. Three points, great, scored some nice goals, but Newcastle were so self destructive.’

‘Enjoyed that performance even though we did get quite lucky with three of those goals.

Very happy to see AWB cross a ball well and Rashford jumping to head it in. Don’t remember when one of our strikers last scored from a header like that!’

‘Newcastle were there for the taking but once we made it four we conserved energy.’

‘Great win against a poor side. Need more of these. Also need to start better in games.

First time we have turned a game around and got a win so that should give us a boost.’

‘Newcastle made a terrible mistake deciding to go for the kill after 0-1. We’re Utd ffs.’

‘I was about to praise Pereira for getting an assist, but then I realized that Newcastle did a 2 times better job of feeding our attackers with 2 assists.’

‘Responded well after a poor start. Dominated the game after the third goal. Yes Newcastle made 3 mistakes but we forced them into making them with our pressing.’

‘Newcastle opened the game up, which was a bad decision. That, on top of the mistakes, benefited us. We were able to capitalise on our chances.’

‘Nice to have a game where you didn’t have to worry about hanging onto a lead

‘Thankfully Newcastle’s defence was very obliging.’

‘Interesting that Newcastle kept the bus parked even at 4-1. These low quality sides really do know only one way to set up against us.’

‘Glad we made Newcastle pay for their mistakes. Even though we were gifted 3 goals, we were still the better team and the outcome would have been very similar.’

‘Funny old game. After 20 minutes it genuinely looked like a game that could have put Ole in the running for the sack.

Turns out to be one of our better performances of the season and probably buys Ole a lot more time.’

‘As abysmal as we were against Watford, we were fantastic against Newcastle this afternoon. The first 20 minutes were very poor but as soon as we clicked into gear we ripped them apart.’

‘Pereira looked rubbish, which is what he is. Him and Lingard should be gone as soon as we can get rid of them. They are not even mid-table team level.

Newcastle wouldn’t swap brothers Longstaff for Lingard/Pereira, and Newcastle is solidly a mid-table team, at best.’

‘For all those who says Newcastle gifted us the win: their mistakes were forced by our pressing. They couldn’t pass out, couldn’t afford a second to think on the ball. Big credit to the team.’

First 20′ Newcastle played with a really low defensive line, tried to park the bus and quick counter. The plan was very successfull. We sucked at both attack and defend as usual.

‘After the first goal they decided to attack us, their defensive line was pushed higher, more body committed to attack and we started to get chances.’

‘It’s important to note that Newcastle self destructed really. Suicidal stuff for 3 of the goals, so we can’t get too carried away. But nice win. Lots of positives.’

‘4-1 against Newcastle, is a good result against Bruce’s Newcastle nowadays. Stop the frustration lads, go and keep it coming.’

‘A better organised team would not have thrown away their lead like this.’

‘Can’t say beating an average Newcastle side should be much more than par for the course for us, whatever our problems. Still, you take what you get, and the goals were all pretty good goals.’

‘Against 2nd string Newcastle defence.. Take the points and move on.’

‘Newcastle are not a very good team and even as poor as we are some days, anything much less than 4 – 1 would have been ( should have been !! ) a disappointment to any team with Top 4 ambitions.’

‘Was so angry that first 20 minutes. The short corner, then the bloody throw in to a double marked player. Then the defending, had me seething. That they scored, that it was Matty Longstaff was not surprising.

But, also not surprised at the response.’

‘That was one of the most negative games from newcastle that I’ve ever seen. When they are 1-0 up I understand them sitting back. Even at 1-1. At 2-1 they can still sit back and hopefully get an equalizer on the break.

But at 3-1 and 4-1 they were still sitting with a back 10. Not sure what the point of the was…’

‘Burnley will be a different challenge. They will sit deep again and are a much better side than Newcastle and are unlikely to gift us as many chances.’

