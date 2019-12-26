Opinion

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle going 1-0 up on 17 minutes but all downhill from there as NUFC contributed to their own downfall.

Jamie Swan:

“Thought we had a chance before a ball was kicked.

“Man Ure are no great shakes these days and fresh off the back of a bad defeat to Watford.

“After 20 minutes a missed Gayle sitter and yet another Matty Longstaff goal, I thought 3 points were on.

“Cue a performance that our beloved Newcastle United love to hoy in from time to time.

“We dished out more gifts than Santa this afternoon and from the minute Dubravka palmed a save-able shot into the bottom corner, we then had two assists for Man Ure and gave them the ball at every opportunity, which was very festive of the lads.

“Schar was pony today mind but not the norm from him by any means.

“No worse than Sean Longstaff who is way off the mark at the minute, his backpass was just mental!

“Dangerous for our squad and team to be changed with one eye on the next match, but if we beat Everton on Saturday, then maybe the right decision to change a winning team. If not, then gamble Boxing Day gamble failed as even with the scoreline, this lot were there for the taking IMO.

“Though even with a different team/formation no manager can really account for the catastrophic bo..ocks dropped by the lads all over the park.”

David Punton:

“Stuffing on Boxing Day. How apt.

“Nufc were the turkeys in the Old Trafford sandwich.

“And all against a Man U side that is miles away far from its former dominance and glory.

“Bruce opting to shake things up set the alarm bells ringing and yet it was his defence that was all at sea.

“We will have to go again and hope this isn’t the annual Xmas slump kicking in.

“Verdict: a day to forget at an away ground where we always tend to struggle.”

Ben Cooper:

“An excellent twenty minutes put United on top against a nervous Manyoo, Matty Longstaff opening the scoring when really he should have been doubling United’s lead after a Dwight Gayle chance went begging.

“The last 70 minutes, completely abject.

“It wasn’t just the horrible individual errors from Dubravka, Schar and Longstaff, it was the all round lack of effort, belief, organisation and professionalism.

“This wasn’t our usual annual humping at OT or last season’s defeat to top class players, this was a battering off an average team.

“A complete embarrassment, shame on them all.”

Jamie Smith:

“I hate these type of games, the false hope ones.

“Didn’t play badly at all in the first 20 then completely fell apart due to some howlers from some usually reliable stars.

“Dubravka was shocking in letting Martial’s equaliser in and Schar’s horror pass to Greenwood caused total meltdown.

“A shame as like many I was hoping to enjoy cabbaging in front of the telly as a climax to my Boxing Day.

“Thoughts with anyone travelling back over the M62, I stopped trundling to Boxing Day away games a good few years ago now.

“Not only is it a difficult day to get around on but United are systematically awful.

“I think the sensible thing to do is compartmentalise this as a bad one and move on.

“Some people will not be sensible o’ course…”

Steve Hickey:

“It all started so well.

“Then came the mistakes, over playing at the back, lack of ideas and totally out of shape.

“Throw in no creativity, young players getting totally overawed and the odd goalkeeping error and it gives some perspective of our demise.

“Had it been a boxing match it would have been stopped on the hour.

“There followed embarrassing spells of chasing shadows.

“The sooner we get three more wins the better, then change the negative strategy or accept our place in the football league with dignity.”

Paul Patterson:

“Utter tripe.

“No doubt Bruce will blame the ref, the fixture list and anything else he can think of.

“Playing Joelinton and Almiron at times really is like starting with nine men.

“I’m just pleased their lot eased off after 55 minutes to spare the travelling supporters.”

Nat Seaton:

“We were given false hope with Longstaff’s great goal, I enjoyed the celebration but not much after that…

“Individual errors meant we gifted goals and it turned out to be a game to forget.

“Here’s hoping we defend better against Everton on Saturday and can get Carroll on the field (never thought I’d ever be saying that!)”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

