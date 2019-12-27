Opinion

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Individual analysis on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his individual analysis on each NUFC player after Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1.

Matty Longstaff scoring after 17 minutes for his second goal in only four Premier League appearances and second in only two games against Man Utd.

Then came the collapse…

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and individual analysis..

Dubravka – 4

A disappointing afternoon for Martin but we should not go over the top with criticism considering how many times he has pulled us out of the fire recently.

The error on the first goal turned the tide of the game.

Manquillo – 5

Another competent display from our Spanish wing-back.

Will be interesting to see if he can hang onto his spot for Everton considering fixture congestion and the fact Yedlin is now back in the reckoning.

Willems – 6

Even in a game where our possession play was disrupted by awful individual errors, Willems still managed to keep the ball moving and usually made the right decision.

Looked dangerous in our best period of the game (the first 20 minutes).

Schar – 3

The most disappointing game Fabian has had in a Newcastle shirt?

He looked uneasy from the first minute with the amount of space Man United had to run into.

His pass directly to Greenwood for the second Manchester United goal was a woeful mistake and compounded a miserable performance. Outjumped by Rashford for the third.

Lejeune – 5

The pick of our centre-backs on the day, not that the bar was set particularly high.

Tidy enough in possession, and won his share of aerial duels.

Fernandez – 4

Not quite the captain’s performance he had hoped for.

Struggled to deal with Rashford and Martial running at him in full flow.

Recovered reasonably well in the second half but by then the game was done.

Matty Longstaff – 6

Brought energy and desire to our midfield, just lacked a bit of the composure he showed in the reverse fixture in October.

Probably our man of the match on the day, capped with a superb finish to give us a great moment in the 17th minute.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Disappointing outing for the elder Longstaff brother, looked like he struggled to deal with the pace of the game in the first half.

Managed to survive an awful tackle by McTominay that could have seen a red card.

Terrible backpass for the fourth Man Utd goal, but the game was dead by that point.

Almiron – 6

The one bright spark, particularly in the first half.

Offered creativity down the left-hand side and nearly scored from outside the box in the first half.

His lovely nutmeg on McTominay could have seen a second yellow and red card given for persistent fouling.

Joelinton – 5

Started well but again faded badly, although that was not helped by what was going on behind him.

Still not at all convinced that a run of goals is around the corner but hope I am wrong!

Gayle – 4

Weak and ineffective display from a man who still looks to be getting back to full fitness.

Not helped by having to try and win long balls dropping out of the Manchester sky, which has never been his game.

Like Joelinton, never really looked like scoring unfortunately.

Subs:

Atsu – 4

Yedlin – 5

Krafth – N/A (Not on long enough)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

