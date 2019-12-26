News

List of 9 best Premier League free transfers of the decade includes 3 former Newcastle United stars

What are the best Premier League free transfers of the decade?

The attractions of picking up players who are out of contract are obvious.

They may expect higher wages due to no transfer fee but not having to pay that transfer fee far outweighs the higher wage expectation.

That is of course if you choose the right ones…

A list of the decade’s best nine Premier League free transfers has been published and it includes three former Newcastle players.

Demba Ba was a massive success at Newcastle, scoring 29 goals in 51 Premier League starts (plus three as a sub).

He arrived for nothing because joining relegation-threatened West Ham halfway through the season, he insisted on a clause saying he could leave for nothing if the Hammers went down.

They did (go down) and he did (leave), the only problem for NUFC was that once again in a strong position signing on a free transfer, he could yet again insist on another transfer clause.

This meant he had a buyout clause if any club offered £7.5m.

As soon as he started knocking in goals, news of the clause quickly went public and rumours he would leave quickly followed, unless Mike Ashley paid higher wages. He wouldn’t and Demba Ba left only 18 months later in January 2013 to sit on the bench at Chelsea, having scored 13 goals in only 19 starts of the first half of that 2012/13 season.

The other two ex-Newcastle players included on this list of best Premier League free transfers of the decade, were/are quality players but had long since left St James Park when making their free transfer moves.

Craig Bellamy returning to Liverpool on a free after an agreement with Man City to cancel the rest of his contract.

Whilst James Milner has been a stunning signing for Liverpool, Man City letting him go for nothing in 2015.

The nine best Premier League free transfers of the decade according to Talksport, with their write-up on Demba Ba first:

Demba Ba (Newcastle United) – 2011

‘A short-term deal with West Ham ended in the Hammers being relegated, despite his seven Premier League goals.

This triggered a free transfer move to St James Park and the strawberry syrup-loving striker continued his goalscoring spree immediately upon arrival.

In fact, by the time he left for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal in January he already had 15 league goals.

The signing of Papiss Cisse altered his flow but he still managed 13 at the start of his second campaign before moving to Chelsea in a £7m switch.

It was a short but sweet spell with the Magpies and a stunning freebie.’

1. James Milner (Liverpool) – 2015

2. Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester) – 2014

3. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – 2016

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) – 2016

5. Marc Albrighton (Leicester) – 2014

6. Christian Fuchs (Leicester) – 2015

7. Demba Ba (Newcastle United) – 2011

8. Joshua King (Bournemouth) – 2015

9. Craig Bellamy (Liverpool) – 2011

