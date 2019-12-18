News

Lee Clark says no plans at the moment for his son to leave Newcastle for Spurs or Manchester United

Lee Clark was a key player in Kevin Keegan’s entertainers side and now his son Bobby is hoping to follow in hs his footsteps.

Bobby Clark is rated as one of Newcastle’s best young prospects and this season became the youngest ever player to turn out for the NUFC Under 18s at the age of 14 years and 206 days.

He has also now been chosen to play for the England Under 15s side.

Media claims have named a number of clubs reportedly looking to sign the teenager, with Manchester United and Tottenham frequently mentioned.

However, Lee Clark (pictured above in his NUFC playing days with David Kelly) says there are no plans for his son to go anywhere at the minute and dismissed as ‘purely speculation’ the reports in the media.

Lee Clark telling Tribal Football:

“All the reports about my son Bobby are purely speculation.

“I’m here for Bobby as his father to give him advice. I’ve been where he is at this moment in time.

“We are a very, very proud family that he has been selected to represent England against the Republic of Ireland and Turkey. It’s a great feat so we’re extremely proud. He’s getting coached very well at Newcastle’s academy. Everyone who is there and the various different teams he plays in are terrific.

“Ben Dawson, the head of coaching, I have a good relationship with and I have regular contact with him and talk about how Bobby is getting on. And I let them guys get on with coaching him and looking after him. They are doing a terrific job.

“I’m always here if he wants to talk about things away from his coaches which sometimes he might want to do. But I’m certainly not in there telling him he should be doing this and doing that. That’s up to his coaches.

“He’s going to have ups, like the stuff with England, and he’s going to have downs, it’s part of the young player’s career, and he’ll have us as a family when those tough times come. But overall I’m really happy with how he is going at the academy and the help he is getting there.”

