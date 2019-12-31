Transfer Rumours

Journalist close to Steve Bruce says he wants 3 January signings and Mike Ashley will back the deals

With only hours to go until the January transfer window opens, a journalist close to Steve Bruce has said that the head coach has identified three positions he wants to bring in new players for in January.

What is more, the report says that Mike Ashley and his people have indicated that they will deliver the three signings, if Steve Bruce identifies the right players.

Mike Ashley prepared to back Steve Bruce mid-season with these signings to help try and ensure a top 10 finish.

The exclusive comes from Luke Edwards at the Telegraph who already close to Steve Bruce, has been his chief advocate/defender since Mike Ashley yet again delved into the lower leagues to appoint a head coach, rather than a manager with the same kind of authority and powers as Rafa Benitez had, especially with regard to transfers.

For most of us it will be a case of suspending belief and good luck to Steve Bruce if he manages to persuade Mike Ashley to make credible signings in January.

With Steve Bruce having had no say on the summer signings, particularly the £40m thrown at Joelinton when Newcastle were desperate for reliable goalscorers, it is a bit of a quantum leap to suggest Bruce will now have much/any power to push through signings he personally identifies.

There should be around £28m left of the £61m (plus cash raised from sales) that Lee Charnley assured/claimed us back in April would be made available this season. However, reports elsewhere have claimed the only likely January signings, if any, would be loan deals.

Amongst the players that Steve Bruce is interested in, according to the Telegraph exclusive, are Liverpool’s Adam Lallana, Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, Burnley winger Dwight McNeil and Hull’s attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen.

Newcastle also are said to have looked at loans for Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka but that neither deal us very likely. Very difficult to imagine Mike Ashley agreeing to pay the wages to bring either of those on loan.

Newcastle are looking for £15m from the sale of Dwight Gayle to help fund these deals, according to the exclusive, but aren’t hopeful of anybody paying that much.

Personally, if there was any serious intention of bringing in the essential signings that are clearly needed, particularly in midfield and up front, then it would surely make sense for the club to take whatever they can get for both Gayle and Muto, as well as selling either Shelvey or Hayden, to help fund the better quality striker and central midfielder Newcastle are desperate for.

Lower down the scale the long running saga of 16 year old Queens Park youngster Reagan Thomson continues, with it still expected he will join the development squad. Whilst the Telegraph say that Newcastle (along with many other clubs) are interested in another 16 year old, Birmingham City’s exciting Jude Bellingham, who has already made 21 Championship appearances this season and scored three goals.

