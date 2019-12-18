News

Jonjo Shelvey says nice to prove people wrong who said Newcastle United would be relegated

Jonjo Shelvey is hoping to play, if selected, on Saturday after having missed the defeat at Burnley.

The midfielder had been on the hottest scoring streak of his Premier League career, scoring three games in a row.

Shelvey says he wanted to play on Saturday but the medical staff put the block on it.

Described as a ‘minor calf strain’, Jonjo Shelvey acknowledges that it was the correct decision, sacrificing one game rather than potentially the next month or two if he had aggravated the problem.

The 27 year old is full of praise for his Head Coach: ‘Steve Bruce is probably one of the best man managers I have ever worked with, you know what he wants of you as a player and I’m just going to keep on listening to him.’

Whilst Jonjo Shelvey is also happy to have helped prove people wrong: ‘A lot of people probably tipped us to get relegated this year, so nice to prove people wrong, prove the critics wrong.’

Hopefully that isn’t a little premature…a win on Saturday against Palace would certainly do no harm. It would ensure Newcastle moving into the top half of the table and potentially 10 point clear of relegation trouble.

However, the bookies still make NUFC only a 6/1 chance to go down and Saturday reminded us of just how few chances the team create, the third time this season not a single effort on target.

With four games over an 11 day stretch (Palace home, Man Utd away, Everton home and Leicester home), Newcastle will only have eight games left at home and nine away after new year’s day, so a key period coming up in terms of how the rest of the season will look.

Jonjo Shelvey only needs two more goals to make it his best ever return in a Premier League season, that would be a big help, as of course it would be if the strikers start scoring…

Jonjo Shelvey speaking to NUFC TV:

“I had a minor strain on my calf on Thursday before the (Burnley) game.

“It was probably key to miss one game rather than six or seven if I’d made it worse but I should be back training by Thursday so it’ll give me a chance to play on Saturday, so fingers crossed if selected.

“I didn’t want to miss the game on Saturday, I still asked if I could play, but the medical team made the decision to miss that game.

“It’s just horrible not being able to help the team.

“Before that game everything had been going so well and I just wanted to keep that going.

“Hopefully the game I’ve missed, I can just put that aside and get back to winning ways and hopefully another goal on Saturday.

“Steve Bruce is probably one of the best man managers I have ever worked with, you know what he wants of you as a player and I’m just going to keep on listening to him.

“A lot of people probably tipped us to get relegated this year, so nice to prove people wrong, prove the critics wrong.”

