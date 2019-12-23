News

Jamie Redknapp picks two Newcastle stars in his PL team of the week but neither are Miguel Almiron

I don’t always agree with Jamie Redknapp but on this occasion I think he is very much on the money.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham player picking his Premier League team of the week.

Newcastle one of only two clubs to have more than one player included.

After their demolition of Leicester City, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne of Man City are not surprisingly named in Redknapp’s team.

Whilst after their demolition (cough cough!) of Crystal Palace, two NUFC stars also make the top Premier League eleven of the week.

However, neither of them are Miguel Almiron…

Whilst I wouldn’t have been surprised at, or objected to, Saturday’s match winner making the cut, I do agree with the two selected.

Martin Dubravka had been Newcastle’s man of the match in his previous four matches and indeed many others this season, only two goals conceded now in the past four games and the Palace game was his fifth clean sheet of the season. Undoubtedly NUFC’s best player this season and somebody who has played every PL minute this season, with Saturday being Dubravka’s 68th PL appearance in a row.

From somebody who has played every PL minute this season to a player who was playing his first minutes of the season on Saturday.

Jamie Redknapp selecting Florian Lejeune, who stepped back in so easily after over eight months out.

He was excellent against Palace and reminded us of his ability on the ball as well as the fact that for many Newcastle fans, he is rated as NUFC’s best defender.

So bravo to Jamie Redknapp for not simply going for what many would have considered the obvious.

Jamie Redknapp picks his team of the weekend in The Mail:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

Romain Saiss (Wolves)

Floriana Lejeune (Newcastle United)

Enda Stevens (Sheff Utd)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

John Lundstram (Sheff Utd)

Willian (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

