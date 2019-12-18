News

James Milner selects two Newcastle United stars in greatest eleven he has ever played with

James Milner was an inspired signing by Sir Bobby Robson.

The then Newcastle United manager bringing him to St James Park as an 18 year old.

The player bought from Leeds United for £2m.

Sadly, Sir Bobby Robson was disgracefully sacked only a handful of games into the 2004/05 season.

Robon’s replacement, Graeme Souness, then loaned James Milner out to Aston Villa for the 2005/06 season after the player had only been at St James Park a year.

By the time he returned, Souness had been sacked, with Milner going on to play under Glenn Roeder, Fat Sam and Kevin Keegan.

The James Milner sale was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Kevin Keegan was assured that if he sold the winger, he would then be allowed to bring in his own signings. Which never happened.

As for James Milner, he hasn’t done too badly for himself.

After then leaving Aston Villa, he has won a load of silverware at Manchester City and Liverpool.

Picking the team of best players he has ever played with, James Milner has picked two former Newcastle United stars (No, not Jack Colback and Moussa Sissoko who he is pictured with above…).

Alan Shearer is an obvious choice.

Whilst Jonathan Woodgate was also a class player. They overlapped for only a month at Newcastle (Milner arrived at NUFC in July 2004, Woodgate left NUFC for Real Madrid in August 2004) but they had previously been together at Leeds United.

James Milner picks his best ever eleven players he has played with for Four Four Two magazine:

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jonathan Woodgate

Virgil van Dijk

Ashley Cole

David Silva

Steven Gerrard

Frank Lampard

Roberto Firmino

Alan Shearer

Sergio Aguero

