News

Jamaal Lascelles gives update on his recovery from injury

Jamaal Lascelles picked up a broken leg (Fibula) against Bournemouth on 9 November.

Newcastle losing their captain for an unspecified time.

Once the injury had been diagnosed, Steve Bruce giving an expected return schedule.

As he has often proved so far with injured players, Bruce’s optimism has proved wide of the mark when suggesting Jamaal Lascelles could have been fit for this Palace game today.

Jamaal Lascelles has now given a more realistic update with quotes in today’s match programme.

He says the ‘recovery is going well’ but qualifies that with ‘I have been doing quite a lot in the gym without loading too much.’

Steve Bruce had Jamaal Lascelles coming back by the time of the FA Cup third round at latest but that also sounds wildly optimistic now.

If the NUFC captain is saying he is still taking it slowly/steady in the gym, that suggests we are still some way away from seeing him playing first team football until some time after the new year.

Jamaal Lascelles in today’s (NUFC v Palace) programme notes – 21 December 2019:

“It has been a couple of weeks since I had a scan, which showed that the bone is healing.

“That is exactly what you want and I would say my recovery is going well.

“I have been doing quite a lot in the gym without loading too much.

“We are heading into the busiest time of the season now but we’re in a positive frame of mind going into it – 100%.

“If you look at where we were this time last year and the year before, we are in a much better position now we’ve already got a decent number of points on the board and we’ve got some games coming up in which we fancy ourselves.

“Christmas is always a hectic time for us but we normally do quite well.”

Steve Bruce talking about Jamaal Lascelles – 22 November 2019:

“It is a fracture and that sounds awful but it is not as bad as we first feared.

“When I saw his knee, I thought he had done his cruciate.

“We all thought it was ligaments.

“But (instead) he has a crack on the outside of his leg and it could be a month to six weeks.”

