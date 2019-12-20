Opinion

It really is pointless Rafa Benitez saying any more…

This is now the 173rd day of life after Rafa Benitez.

His contract ending on 30 June 2019, his time at Newcastle United over.

The end, finito.

I hold my hands up now and say I wasn’t one of the love blind Rafa Benitez fan club who thought he could do no wrong.

I thought his football was overly negative at times, though of course nothing close to the relentlessly terrible stuff that Steve Bruce is serving up week after week.

Especially in the promotion season, I thought Newcastle could have went up as champions just the same, but playing more open football and entertaining more. I know it was a means to an end but NUFC had so many good players for that level, they could have done it with a bit more style.

He got the job done though and did the same these past two seasons in the Premier League.

With minimal backing Newcastle stayed up comfortably both times, by 11 points each season. His experience and ability meaning a great job done and then it was ready for the next stage.

Sadly, Mike Ashley didn’t see it that way.

After the years of austerity, if money was now going to be spent then it would be Mike Ashley deciding which players it would be, not Rafa Benitez.

Hence Rafa pushed out the door and why we now have the £40m superstar striker Joelinton.

Rafa Benitez wanted to get the club sorted from top to bottom, he wanted investment in the Academy, training facilities and the first team under his direction, he wanted ambition to be shown and the club to progress on a long-term project for him to guide.

Mike Ashley wanted nothing to change, the club to continue to struggle on from season to season, no investment in the club’s future, a patsy manager (head coach) and him to gamble on looking for young overseas players who he could make a profit on in the future, at least that’s the plan…

I notice this week we have more quotes from Rafa Benitez in the English media.

However, it really is pointless Rafa Benitez saying any more…

We have heard everything Rafa has had to say about Newcastle many times over and now it is time to put it to bed.

We know it all, Rafa had NUFC playing far better at the end of last season once he got Almiron and had a credible attacking plan with players to put it into action. Newcastle had the fifth best PL form over the last 16 games of last season and were scoring plenty of goals and playing good football.

Rafa could have built something special at Newcastle but that is all gone, we are where we are.

Rafa Benitez needs to say goodbye to Newcastle United and forget about us.

Just as we do, we have Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce now, that is it.

