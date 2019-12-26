Opinion

Interesting fans choice of Newcastle United team v Manchester United

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

A win today would guarantee a place in the top six of the Premier League tonight, if Spurs lost against Brighton.

When asking Newcastle fans to pick their team, we gave then this info/guidance:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin, Ki Sung-yeung, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Ciaran Clark are all ruled out.

Steve Bruce has also apparently indicated that Andy Carroll is more likely to be kept for the Everton match, saying there is no way the striker can start two games within 48 hours.

Paul Dummett has a groin problem after being forced off against Palace, whilst Jetro Willems is now back in training this week after missing Saturdays game, with Steve Bruce saying he is being monitored.

The Head Coach also having said that he won’t take risks with any player who isn’t 100%.

So for our money this trio are unlikely to feature on Boxing Day but we have still included them as possibles for you to select.’

Dubravka yet again getting what is regularly becoming 100% support and leading the way.

Then there are seven other players getting 81% or more support and no surprise that includes five of them who are the potential/likely back five at Old Trafford…

Schar (97%), Fernandez (86%), Lejeune (84%), Willems (81%) and Manquillo (81%).

Almiron (97%) and Shelvey (93%) are the pair included in that higher level of support who play further up the pitch.

You then have Carroll (64%) selected up front, with another couple of central midfielders in Hayden (74%) and Sean Longstaff (55%) completing the line-up.

Not exactly a massive vote of support for our striking options, Joelinton 50%, Gayle only getting 41% support as well, Muto a minuscule 7%.

This is how the Newcastle United team v Manchester United looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

100% Dubravka

97% Almiron

97% Schar

93% Shelvey

86% Fernandez

84% Lejeune

81% Willems

81% Manquillo

74% Hayden

64% Carroll

55% Sean Longstaff

50% Joelinton

41% Gayle

30% Dummett

27% Yedlin

18% Matty Longstaff

16% Atsu

7% Muto

3% Krafth

0% Elliot

0% Darlow

