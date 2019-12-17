News

Incredible contribution to help NUFC Fans Food Bank – Your chance now to do your bit

The Magpie Group and ourselves (London Magpie Group) have teamed up this year to donate money to the NUFC Fans Food Bank.

Collectively we quickly raised £270.

Monday morning an email was sent out to fans and supporters on our mailing list informing them about this.

We also added the link for the NUFC Fans Food Bank so that fans could donate (if they were in a position to do so).

Yesterday afternoon we received a email from a fellow Toon fan offering to match the funds we had raised!

Adding another staggering £270 to the pot.

It’s generosity like this that truly unites our fan base.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for reading this article and if you can donate (Remember to Gift Aid if you can, as that adds that little bit extra) to the NUFC Fans Food Bank then please do so HERE.

Members of The Magpie Group and London Magpie Group will be helping to collect donations for the NUFC Fans Food Bank on Saturday.

We will be around the Gallowgate end of St James Park before the Palace game from 1pm. If you see us please stop and say hello and remember no matter how great or small, it all helps.

Have a merry Christmas and a happy new year from everyone at TMG, LMG and the NUFC food Bank.

(Our request for donations and the response from that particularly generous (who wants to remain anonymous) individual)

CAN YOU HELP THE NUFC FOODBANK?

Dear Newcastle United supporters,

We would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at the London Magpie Group.

It’s at this time of year that we think of those less fortunate than ourselves.

As a group, we’ve donated each year to the NUFC Fans Food Bank.

Last year we raised £160 carol singing outside of Mike Ashley’s house and his local pub the Orange Tree.

This year we have teamed up with The Magpie Group back home and so far have raised £270. Whilst we are pleased with our efforts, this money raised is a result of direct donations from active members of both groups.

Only £5 will feed a family for a week which sounds remarkable but true. This £5 covers transportation costs for food collections and deliveries to families in need. The food bank is highly resourceful in using any funds available to buy in bulk and has been doing an incredible job in these times of need.

You can donate at the (Newcastle West End) Food Bank HERE.

We would like to take this opportunity to appeal to your generosity no matter how great or small and ask that you could make a donation to this North-East food bank to help the thousands of families living below the poverty line in our home town.

Thank you very much from all of us at the London Magpie Group and we would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a very happy New Year for 2020.

If you’d like to be more closely involved with us in the new year, just let us know. We’d love to have you on board.

A response from somebody on the London Magpie Group contact list who wishes to remain anonymous:

A quick thank you for all your efforts north and south this year – and great to see you teaming up to support the NUFC Food Bank for Christmas.

I’m boycotting SJP games and dropped my season ticket this season and don’t live locally, so haven’t been dropping regular donations in to the Food Bank collections – to make up for that, I’ve made a donation this morning matching the £270 you’ve raised already to double your fundraising efforts.

Hope you all have a great Christmas and New Year, and hopefully we’ll stuff the glory hunters on Boxing Day!!

HWTL

Anon

Spokesperson on behalf of NUFC Fans Food Bank:

That’s incredible. It shows the unconquerable spirit of our people. Whatever we have to deal with we will always be able to depend on each other.

However, this amazing act of kindness still staggers us. After nearly 3 years collecting, the foodbank problem is getting worse, but the response from our fans is getting stronger to match it.

Can’t imagine anywhere else being better at taking care of each other. Whatever may divide us we will always be Newcastle United when it matters.

Thanks to you, to all of your people and in particular this anonymous fan from the bottom of our hearts.

Thanks all… you know the truth that Newcastle isn’t just a city we’ve lived in; it’s a city with spirit, hope and bravery that lives in all of us, wherever we go in the world.

Howay the Lads!

To donate to the NUFC Fans Food Bank go HERE.

