Opinion

If anybody says Miguel Almiron has proved the Newcastle United fans wrong – Just quote this

On Saturday, Newcastle United fans celebrated as Miguel Almiron put in yet another 100% shift.

The former Atlanta United star giving it everything, as always, as he ran himself into the ground.

Oh, he also scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant finish.

It didn’t take long.

Very quickly I saw a couple of mentions in the media of how this could be the start of Miguel Almiron ‘proving the Newcastle United fans wrong’…

Excuse me!

I just knew that this would happen.

It is the media who have been increasingly calling for Miguel Almiron to be dropped and they have become increasingly frustrated by the fans, due to not being willing to go along with their storyline of this being a struggling player who is letting NUFC down.

It is so predictable though that they will now go with the new direction of it supposedly having been US (the fans) and not THEM (journalists) who have been demanding that Almiron is dropped.

The NUFC player has featured in a number of lists of supposed Premier League failures this season and only on Wednesday, the idiots at Talksport named him amongst 10 PL players who needed to be sold in January.

If anybody says Miguel Almiron has proved the Newcastle United fans wrong – Just quote this…

Before every match we publish a poll and ask Newcastle fans which players should play in the next match, these are the percentage supports that Miguel Almiron has had in each game (he was ruled out of the Burnley game) this season:

98% Arsenal

95% Norwich

89% Tottenham

95% Watford

91% Liverpool

90% Brighton

74% Leicester

82% Man Utd

76% Chelsea

79% Wolves

77% West Ham

91% Bournemouth

95% Villa

65% Man City

90% Sheff Utd

86% Southampton

93% Crystal Palace

Only once does it dip to two thirds (65% v Man City) of Newcastle fans wanting Miguel Almiron in the team and the next lowest is three quarters (74% v Leicester).

As you can see, despite 405 days since his last club football goal and not having scored a single on in 11 months for NUFC, yesterday 93% of Newcastle fans who voted, wanted Almiron in the team.

He is one of our best players and now he is one of our best goalscoring players!

