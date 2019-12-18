News

Identity of Newcastle star who makes list of Premier League players creating most chances tells us a lot

A newly updated stats table shows which Premier League players have created the most chances in open play.

The table now updated to cover the full 17 Premier League rounds of matches so far.

Only one NUFC star features and his identity tells us so much about this season so far at Newcastle United

The stats relate to Premier League players from the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’ in the top tier.

I’d assume that most of you would go for Jonjo Shelvey or maybe Allan Saint-Maximin.

In joint 18th with 17 chances created in open play (not including set-pieces) is Newcastle’s Joelinton.

If you study the list below, the overwhelming majority are midfielders and wingers when it comes to creating chances, not out and out centre-forwards.

The much derided NUFC striker is making a contribution despite the over the top negative formation/tactics that Steve Bruce is clinging to.

Indeed, whilst he didn’t have a single chance himself on Saturday, Joelinton created by far Newcastle’s best chance against Burnley. Showing great strength to knock away a defender, the number nine then put a perfect low cross into the path of Dwight Gayle who somehow missed from six yards out.

The chances created table in open play (not including set-pieces) has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Newcastle United desperately need a better plan on how to create and score goals, particularly getting proper service to Joelinton.

