Opinion

I have just seen a headline ‘A decade to remember in some ways’ at Newcastle under Mike Ashley!

A local newspaper (The Chronicle) have declared this ‘A decade to remember in some ways’ for Newcastle United under Mike Ashley, meaning in a positive sense.

Well, I must have blinked when they happened.

This has been by far the worst decade I have ever experienced as a Newcastle United fan, by a massive margin.

It has been well and truly….terrible.

This Mike Ashley decade has absolutely drained the club of any ambition or hope.

The club just ran for his personal benefit and that of his retail empire.

This has been the story of this decade at Newcastle United:

Three of the ten years have seen Championship football, at a time when there has been more revenue coming into the club than any time in the past.

Mike Ashley insisted on a policy of not trying in the cups and Newcastle have never gone past the fourth round of the FA Cup, or past round five of the League Cup.

One European campaign where afterwards manager Alan Pardew, on behalf of the owner, said thank god we aren’t in Europe again the next season.

A continued refusal to try and compete, meaning that the 2005 club transfer record fee wasn’t beaten until only 11 months before (31 January 2019) the end of this dismal decade.

Wonga allowed to put their name on our shirts.

Most seasons spent fighting relegation, being relegated, or trying to get promoted.

Having to give away 10,000 free season tickets to try and fill St James Park.

Only one season in the top nine of the Premier League, despite always in the top eight in PL in terms of revenue.

Selling the land owned by the club for personal profit that was earmarked to one day enable St James Park to be expanded, instead sold to developers so that SJP can never be realistically expanded.

Refusing to allow proper investment in the NUFC Academy.

Refusing to allow the new training complex to be built which was promised by Mike Ashley in 2013 and said to be ‘essential if NUFC were to be able to compete’ in the future.

Great players? None really. Certainly not compared to previous decades:

80s Beardsley, Keegan, Waddle, Gazza…

90s Shearer, Ferdinand, Beardsley, Cole, Ginola, Speed, Lee…

2000s Shearer, Given, Woodgate, Bellamy, Solano, Robert…

St James Park renamed the Sports Direct Arena with not a penny going into the club coffers.

An entire decade of Mike Ashley pretending he is trying to sell Newcastle United when in reality he has no intention of doing so (unless maybe somebody gives him far more than it is worth, which is never going to happen, so regardless – it equals never in reality trying to sell).

My head hurts, I don’t want to think any more about this shocker of a decade under Ashley, I will leave you to add all the other nonsense.

