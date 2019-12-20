News

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle v Crystal Palace

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The form table making decent reading as we look ahead to Saturday’s match at St James Park.

Newcastle having won ten points in the last six games, with three wins, one draw and two defeats.

That places Newcastle United seventh in the Premier League form table.

As for Crystal Palace, their fans are watching a team that quite closely mirrors Newcastle’s

Struggles to create chances and relies on their defending to win points alongside sneaking an odd goal at the other end.

Only one Premier League team outside the top two have conceded less than Palace, whilst they are one of only two clubs to score less (15) than Newcastle’s feeble 17 goals.

Sounds like we are in for a classic on Saturday!

Palace are 10th in the Premier League form table with eight points from the last possible 18, with their last four matches producing two wins and two draws.

Those eight points won thanks to scoring only four goals and conceding one in over six hours of football.

However, they face Saturday missing at least seven players including all senior full-backs.

Can Newcastle take advantage and go on the attack at last from kick-off.

Worth pointing out that in the three games that follow, Newcastle play two of the top four form teams (Leicester and Man Utd), plus Everton who have sparked into life under Big Dunc with a 3-1 win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Crystal Palace’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Palace 1 Brighton 1

Watford 0 Palace 0

Palace 1 Bournemouth 0

Burnley 0 Palace 2

Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Chelsea 2 Palace 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1