News

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Manchester United.

The form table making decent reading as we look ahead to Thursday’s match at Old Trafford.

Newcastle having accumulated ten points in the last six games, with three wins, one draw and two defeats.

That places Newcastle United eighth in the Premier League form table.

As for Man Utd, they find themselves level on 25 points in the Premier League with NUFC and one place lower in the Premier League form table.

Solskjaer’s team losing only once in this six game run but only losing once.

A very unpredictable season as the two games they have won recently were against Man City and Spurs, yet lost to bottom club Watford on Sunday.

As for Newcastle, their two recent defeats were both against clubs lower down, Villa and Burnley.

A season where only Liverpool and to an extent Leicester, are showing any real consistency.

So could it be anybody’s game on Thursday?

Going back further, Man Utd have kept no clean sheets in their lasts 13 PL games and won only for of them.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Man Utd’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Watford 2 Man Utd 0

Man Utd 1 Everton 1

Man City 1 Man Utd 2

Man Utd 2 Spurs 1

Man Utd 1 Villa 1

Sheff Utd 3 Man Utd 3

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0