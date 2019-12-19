Opinion

Have you seen the price of Newcastle v Leicester tickets? From the sublime to the ridiculous

I have just been looking at Newcastle v Leicester tickets.

Closely following on from the 10,000 free season ticket handout.

I wondered if Mike Ashley’s generosity would be spreading beyond the give away.

Apparently not.

I have family coming to stay over new year and it falls on me to organise the tickets whenever they are in Toon.

Usually I don’t mind, it never really bothers me as I am caught up in the festive spirit, but this time I feel a line has been crossed.

The cheapest Newcastle v Leicester tickets I can get are in the Leazes End and will cost me £160 for the four of them, whereas if I want decent/better seats it will be £204 in the East Stand.

I know Leicester are having a canny season but it isn’t exactly playing Barcelona in the Champions League is it?

This is one crazy club, how can you one minute be giving away 10,000 free season tickets and then next minute charging top dollar to those people who are actually willing to buy tickets? For what is lets face it, pretty boring negative football we are seeing this season.

It is the sublime (10,000 free season tickets) to the ridiculous (£40+ for single tickets).

How is any of this supposed to help Newcastle United as a football club, especially in terms of attracting disillusioned fans back?

Giving away so many free season tickets is 100% not the way to go.

Neither is charging ridiculously high prices to match by match fans.

The only person this actually helps is Mike Ashley, getting a ‘sold out’ stadium in one fell swoop, to make his SD adverts look better with a full/fullish crowd.

What is especially mental, is that Mike Ashley appears to have cynically and purposefully given away more free season tickets than he had to.

It appears as though he has kept the bare minimum 5% (2,500) back for match by match fans.

So what it actually means is that many of the people who would usually, especially for half-decent attractive games or better, buy match by match won’t now get hold of tickets, as they have been given away as free season tickets, to people who already have season tickets…

For matches like Man U and Man City you must have had the best part of 10,000 fans buying single tickets, yet when Spurs, Liverpool etc come around, there will be only 2,500 or so to go around each time.

So in these next five months you are going to have a bizarre mix of fans who pay full price for season tickets, discounted long-term season ticket deals, free season tickets, top dollar match by match ticket buyers, then some fans who have happily bought match by match but who won’t necessarily get tickets now.

You will also undoubted get some/many of the free season tickets not being used at times, it is bound to happen when you give so many away. So you will end up with the mad scenario of empty seats because free season ticket holders decide not to come, whilst other fans aren’t able to buy tickets.

What a club.

