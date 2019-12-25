News

Have a truly wonderful Black and White Christmas

A big Happy Black and White Christmas Day thank you to everybody who has helped make The Mag such an interesting place to visit this year and of course a very Happy Christmas to Newcastle fans wherever you are in the world.

Waking up today sees Newcastle fans, as always, hoping for better times around the corner.

Starting with completing a double against Manchester United on Boxing Day…

The supporting and reporting on the goings on at St James Park continues to be a rollercoaster.

However, with manager, players, and fans all pulling together, all we need now is for Mike Ashley to make way for new ambitious owners, who can give Newcastle United the opportunity to be the club it should be.

Following a normal football club just wouldn’t be the same…

Thanks to every single one of you who has visited the website.

Special thanks go to the supporters who have contributed literally thousands of articles to the site over the past twelve months.

Take care of yourselves and why not join that ever growing team of contributors? (Send all articles to [email protected])

United We Stand.

Please feel free to leave your own Christmas message in the comments section below.