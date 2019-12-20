News

Friday announcement confirms 5 Newcastle United Live TV matches scheduled to end of February 2020

A new announcement on Newcastle United Live TV matches has been made on Friday.

Ten of Newcastle’ first 17 PL matches have already been shown this season and four more are scheduled up the end of January (including the Rochdale FA Cup third round game).

Today’s reveal (seven days later than scheduled) was for Newcastle United Live TV matches in February.

Now the February 2020 announcement has added just another one to the list of Newcastle United Live TV matches.

The Arsenal game now confirmed as Sunday 16 February at 4.30pm on Sky Sports.

This means a 15 day gap after the home match with Norwich, as the Premier League split the fixtures over the weekends of Sat 8 and Sat 15 February to help those at the top, the clubs in Europe. Whilst the likes of Newcastle fans are saddled with yet another two weeks without football, on top of the four international break fortnights we already have to suffer this season.

The new games on Live TV and/or moved are as follows (full schedule of all NUFC Premier League games until the end of February 2020 is below – all matches whether televised or not).

So we have five NUFC live TV games from now up to the end of February 2020.

The now updated and confirmed match schedule so far – up to end of February 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Sat 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm (Not on TV but still moved…)

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd v Newcastle United 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle v Everton 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle v Leicester 3pm (Time/day stays the same but live on BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale v Newcastle 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle v Chelsea 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton v Newcastle 7.30pm (Time changed, brought forward by 15 minutes – but not on TV)

