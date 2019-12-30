News

Former top referee rules on this Newcastle v Everton controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Newcastle v Everton match incident.

The incident in the game at St James Park under review, came when Newcastle were pushing for a late equaliser when 2-1 down.

Inside the 18 yard box, Djibril Sidibe appeared to put two hands on the back of Andy Carroll and push him.

Referee Lee Mason didn’t blow his whistle though for a penalty.

Then to make matters worse, no intervention from VAR.

Former top ref Dermot Gallagher disagrees though and says he thinks both VAR and Lee Mason got it wrong.

Gallagher believes that Newcastle had every right to be upset about the decision and that a spot-kick should have been the outcome.

The one-time referee saying: ‘I think it was a penalty. If you put two hands in the back of a player like that, you run a massive risk of giving a penalty away.’

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe appeared to put two hands on the back of Andy Carroll and push him, inside the 18 yard box. However, referee Lee Mason gave no penalty and then no intervention from VAR either.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Penalty.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I think it was a penalty.

“If you put two hands in the back of a player like that, you run a massive risk of giving a penalty away.

“I fully expected a penalty to be awarded.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

