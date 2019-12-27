News

Former top referee rules on this Manchester United v Newcastle United controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Manchester United v Newcastle United match incident.

For the Boxing Day set of Premier League games, former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer was also giving his verdict on the various incidents.

The incident in the game at Old Trafford under review, is when Scott McTominay (already booked after only 24 seconds) clearly pulls Miguel Almiron back after the Newcastle player nutmegs him with a clever backheel.

Dermot Gallagher and Mark Schwarzer have a difference of opinion.

The former goalkeeper saying: ‘It’s 100 per cent a second yellow card. It’s a professional foul he’s slowing the game down and it has to be another yellow card.’

However, the former referee disagrees.

Dermot Gallagher says it isn’t a second yellow because it was in a defensive and not offensive part of the pitch.

Many Newcastle fans will disagree and wonder what would have happened if that had been an NUFC player doing it.

It was a cynical thing to do and McTominay would have only had himself to blame for his own stupidity, especially doing it in a non-threatening part of the pitch.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

Scott McTominay pulls back Miguel Almiron by his shirt as he turned deep inside the Newcastle half near the touchline but gets away with just a foul by referee Kevin Friend.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Not a second yellow card.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I don’t think it’s a second yellow, and the reason why is the place it is on the pitch [deep in Newcastle’s half].

“I spoke to many, many people on Boxing Day, who said if you pull someone’s shirt back it’s a yellow card, but when you look at it, Almiron is under pressure. He was on the edge of his own penalty area and has turned back to the touchline.

“I think when McTominay grabs his shirt, he’s actually done Almiron a favour. He’ll take the free-kick.

“If that was at the other end, if Almiron had been on the edge of the penalty area attacking in, it’s a totally different situation, because he’d be stopping a promising attack.

“Our mental approach to that now is whether he’s breaking up a promising attack and that is not seen as breaking up a promising attack.”

Mark Schwarzer’s view:

“It’s 100 per cent a second yellow card.

“It’s a professional foul he’s slowing the game down and it has to be another yellow card.

“You set a dangerous precedent if you allow that without a yellow. He’s intentionally pulled his shirt.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

