News

Former Newcastle teammate reveals Alan Shearer was up and out of his seat celebrating Almiron’s goal

Nobody of course doubts the credentials of Alan Shearer as a Newcastle fan.

We have all seen previously that he celebrates those rare NUFC good times and goals with the best of them.

So when Miguel Almiron scored his first ever Newcastle goal and indeed first club goal in 405 days, the NUFC legend was celebrating with the best of us.

Jermaine Jenas was speaking to BBC Radio Five Live shortly aft Saturday’s final whistle and when asked about his former teammate’s reacting to the Paraguayan’s volley, Jenas said ‘Oh he was up’ celebrating the moment in the BBC studios ahead of appearing on Match of The Day later that night.

Jermaine Jenas filling in the details:

“He (Alan Shearer) was up celebrating when Miguel Almiron scored.

“There he is (Alan Shearer cheering whilst Jenas is speaking on air) as you can hear in the background…

“He was delighted.

“It was nice to see (Almiron scoring and the fan reaction).

“I have played in teams with certain players, they attach themselves and the affinity for them grows within the fans, within the changing room.

“He (Almiron) works his socks off.

“Out of the chances, out of all the chances he has had all season…a brilliant strike from inside the box.

“There was that whole feeling of jubilation and I know that St James Park would have gone wild.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Read HERE)

(Roy Hodgson says he can’t believe Crystal Palace didn’t win, never mind lose to Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(After first goal in 405 days Miguel Almiron says he is on the Coke tonight to celebrate! – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

(A message from Miguel Almiron as Steve Bruce raves about him and two other Newcastle stars – Read HERE)

(Watch THAT Miguel Almiron goal here and the official Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights – Watch HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 and Pat Nevin calls it right on Miguel Almiron! – Read HERE)