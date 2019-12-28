Opinion

Everton fans comments yet again showing their love and respect for Newcastle United and supporters…

Everton fans, you have to love them.

For whatever reason they have always had a real thing about Newcastle United and especially the supporters, in the Premier League era.

The resentment/hatred appeared to be sparked when Kevin Keegan lit the fire in the early 90s and previously one of the established elite, Everton suddenly found themselves pushed down the pecking order.

Their over the top hatred/bile is always amusing s you can see by the comments below, especially when you consider just how much of a wreck Newcastle United have been for 13 seasons under Mike Ashley.

Maybe most amusingly, Everton fans have repeatedly called Newcastle supporters delusional and feeling entitled, yet it is Everton fans who have persistently forced out managers, meaning they are now on their fourth one (as well as caretaker spells from David Unsworth) in just over two years.

Interesting to see they are worried about Jordan Pickford (Surely England’s worst ever number one keeper?) being able to behave professionally after his embarrassing antics on the last visit.

Enjoy.

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘3 points here and we can start looking at the european spots as a semi realistic target for the end of the season.’

‘If they defend like they did against Utd this should be an easy win.. they only lost once at home, tough game but we are on the up and they will be on the down after the hammering

2-0 to Everton.’

‘Hurt these weird Benitez loving secret kopite creeps.’

‘We’ll win this, 0-3.’

‘They’re gonna come out pumped up and wanting to get straight onto the front foot after that battering at Man Utd.

If we don’t do anything silly early on then we’ll be able to pick through their defence and win this comfortably.’

‘I hate Newcastle, I don’t know why, but i proper hate them.

Smash them Carlo.’

‘I’m the same, despise them, but hate Villa more, no idea why I detest these 2 clubs.’

‘Barcodes won’t park the bus like Burnley so should be entertaining game with better chances for us to score, we just need to defend as well as we did yesterday and we’ll be fine.’

‘Think people are underestimating Newcastle at home here.

Have not lost a league game there since august.

This will be tough.’

‘Bruce wont be happy with yesterday performance by them, expect them to be more tighter in defence…as people have said on here, just 1 defeat at home for them.. be happy to carry on the undefeated run…but over the moon if we get a win.’

‘Out of Newcastle & Man City we have much more chance of 3 points at Newcastle so play near enough full strength (maybe rotate 2-3 at most) and then play a weakened side against City resting a few for the cup.’

‘Still remember last time last season we went 2-0 up at half-time and then…’

‘Jordan, please keep your wits about you this time. No gurning or sticking your tongue out at the locals.’

‘Absolutely cost us the game last season with his antics with the crowd.’

‘Between this and his wandering attention span of late, maybe sit him?’

‘These horse punchers need a good kicking.’

‘We’re gonna absolutely b.m these mutant inbreds 3 nil. Richarlison with 2 and Yerald with a Tony Adams-esque header.’

‘Come on Carlo, get into the horse punchers.’

‘We’re better than they are. Reckon Davies should start this one though. They have legs in midfield we need to match.’

