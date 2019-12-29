Opinion

Everton fans comments after beating Newcastle United 2-1 : Bunch of charmers

Everton fans had only seen their team win once away from home in the Premier League in nine months.

Carlo Ancelotti working the oracle at the first attempt.

A more open game than Newcastle fans have become used to under Steve Bruce and the visitors took advantage of gaps in the midfield and defence.

Not surprisingly the Everton fans were ecstatic to see a second away win just before the turn of the year,

However, for many of them they were still incapable of taking their victory with good grace.

The usual malice/bitterness showing through to comical effect.

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘Watching the goals again and I’m loving how the Geordies cheer when Sigurdssons free kick hits the wall….10 seconds later goal.

Then cheering when they’re passing it around in our half, 20 seconds later goal.

Utter clampet of a fan base those horrible rats.’

‘Was Steve Bruce even watching the game? Afterwards he was moaning about how our first goal was scored from a corner that shouldn’t have been given. It actually came after a free kick, not even directly from that free kick, hadn’t been cleared by his defence.

He might as well have said it came from the kick off for all the relevance the corner kick had.’

‘Just back from the game after spending the evening in a Newcastle lappys.

How boss is winning away?’

‘The hand shake between Ancelloti and Bruce at the start is hilarious. Carlo looks at him as if he’s thinking wtf is this cabbage head?!’

‘I would never wish harm or injury on another player.

Having said that I don’t consider Andy Carrol a player…’

‘Andy Carroll is a throwback to the likes of Mick Harford from the 80s. He has about as much ability as him as well.

No clubs play with that type of player within their teams now.’

‘Ancelotti looked at Bruce when he shook his hand like he had no idea who he was.’

‘That Schar goal was a nice finish tbf.’

‘Great result, dont know what Bruce is moaning about as we were the better side for a lot of the game.’

‘I’ve just heard Steve Bruces post match interview, I think he got his script off chemical Ali.’

‘A great win and away from home! The whole team deserve praise for a job well done,even Keane did ok today. DCL is slowly proving his doubters wrong,just needs to continue to perform for the rest of the season.’

‘Steve Bruce being critical of the ref…. did he not notice the ridiculously soft foul (Walcott on Joelinton I think it was) that led to Newcastle’s goal?’

‘I am very much enjoying the victory, but Keane was too easily bullied today. Great performance by Carroll though.’

‘Terrific win was that. Newcastle is a tough place to get something at.

i criticise Keane but I thought he coped ok, Holgate always gives everything.

Richarlison gets the free kicks his team mates most need, he wasn’t alone in working his socks off.’

‘Winning away feels good, we should do it more often. Proper shift by the lads today.’

‘Horrible horrible people those geordies.

Look forward to seeing our second on MOTD, all the booing when we had the ball and cheering when they won it back…..10 seconds later.

BOOOM 2-1.’

‘Great result. Everyone’s had it tough up there, and they’ve they’ve got some good players.'</strong

‘Brilliant win which was fully deserved given that we were on the front foot for most of the game.’

‘Unlike last season Jordon didn’t rise to the horrendous stick dished out by the Gallowgate, well done lad lesson learned!!!!’

‘Newcastle horses run for your lives.’

‘Congratulations Blues, that was a massive win and a very impressive performance in the second half, especially since Lee Mason is a sham of a referee.’

‘Yesssss. 3 points, even against 12 men with that pleb ref. Great away performance that, should have been more in all honesty but 3 points and up the league we go. Well played lads!!!’

‘Carroll trying to play the hard man always makes me laugh.’

‘Proper old school, English game of football. I expected Keane to be bullied. He was a rock, and Carroll was up for it as well. Great team performance.’

‘Ya horse-punching mongrels…COYB.’

