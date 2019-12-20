News

Do these new published stats prove he is best Newcastle United defender and best in…Premier League?

Three Newcastle United players feature in a newly published stats table.

The table shows players who have the most combined clearances and blocks this season per 90 minutes, after the 17 Premier League games so far.

One NUFC star at the very top, with two others also featuring highly

Great to see Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles getting on the end of things, making the clearances and blocks.

The stats relate to the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’, with that NUFC due ranked 15th and 17th.

Clark averaging combined blocks and clearances per match of 6.34, with Lascelles on 6.29.

No secret that Newcastle’s biggest strength is at centre-back, which these stats support.

As well as an assist against Wolves and goals against Southampton and West Ham, Federico Fernandez has been outstanding at the back.

In his matches the Argentine international has racked up a 73 clearances and six blocks, giving him a combined average of 9.57 per 90 minutes, well ahead of the much hyped Tyrone Mings who is second in this table.

Is it fair then to say that Federico Fernandez is Newcastle’s best defender?

Whilst is there also a case for saying he is the best defender in the entire Premier League at the minute? The ‘big six’ may have central defenders who are better on the ball (though Federico Fernandez is no slouch in that department either) but are they better out and out defenders than the NUFC man?

The blocks/clearances table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Another brilliant signing by Rafa Benitez, no surprise to see Federico Fernandez step in and perform so well, an Argentine international who has spent the past decade playing in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League, including under Rafa at Napoli where they also featured in the Champions League.

