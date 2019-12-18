News

Difficult to argue with grim assessment from Michael Owen for Saturday’s match

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to Saturday at St James Park.

What a contest in prospect…

The two clubs are the lowest for number of shots this season, Newcastle 171 and Palace 161 (source official PL site).

Whilst only Watford have scored less PL goals than the 15 (Palace) and 17 (NUFC) have done.

Newcastle United also of course at the very bottom of the Expected Goals based table.

At home Newcastle have scored nine goals in eight games, whilst Palace have eight goals in eight matches.

No wonder Michael Owen predicts a low scoring 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are the two clubs really riding their luck, on 21 and 22 points respectively, 11th and 10th in the table, despite showing minimal attacking threat over the course of their 17 matches each.

The two clubs have very similar records throughout this season, both winning three at home and three away.

The two teams are currently in a run of games against other run of the mill sides that may well go a long way to getting them to safety, Newcastle carrying the luck to beat Sheffield United and Southampton in their last three games before it ran out against Burnley. Whilst the last four matches have seen Palace win away at Burnley and at home to Bournemouth before draws against Watford and Brighton.

When it comes to goals, at least Palace have people at the top end getting a few, Ayew (4) and Zaha (3) their top Premier League scorers. Whilst Newcastle hope Shelvey returns from injury and keeps up his very unexpected five goal burst so far this season, as only three defenders (Willems, Clark and Fernandez (all two each) have scored more than a single goal.

With over eight thousand thousand tickets still unsold and no metros running on Saturday, it adds to a grim scenario.

Here’s hoping that those who are inside St James Park experience a surprising entertaining match and WIN, sending NUFC into the top half of the table on 25 points ahead of Santa doing the business.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Both sides are struggling for goals and Newcastle failed to have a shot on target for the third time this season at Turf Moor last weekend.

“The Magpies are a different proposition at St James Park, however.

“Although I think they may have to settle for a point against a Palace side.

“Who are, arguably, better away from home and came from behind to get a point at home to Brighton on Monday.

“Tip: Game to finish 1-1.”

