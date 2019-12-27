News

Despite 10,000 free season tickets given away there are still unsold tickets 5 days before Leicester

Pretty embarrassing for Mike Ashley, as even though he has given away at least 10,000 free season tickets, he still hasn’t managed to sell out the Leicester match.

Only five days before that game on New Year’s Day and the official NUFC ticketing site shows there are still hundreds of unsold tickets.

With official attendances showing up to 10,000 unsold seats or more (Southampton game) and at times the actual numbers inside St James Park even dropping under 40,000 (Brighton), the NUFC owner took the radical move.

Worried about the impact it was having on his retail empire advertising at St James Park with thousands and thousands of empty seats devaluing the brands, the free season tickets plan was hatched.

This nonsense was clearly a knee jerk very short-term plan to solve an issue that was bound to create far bigger problems further down the line (selling season tickets in the summer and beyond) but even before any fan has used their free season ticket, Ashley is discovering this is no total surefire solution either in the short-term.

Leicester are second in the table, play good football and are one of the most attractive remaining home fixtures, yet St James Park still isn’t easily filled.

It just makes you think how bad it would have been for Mike Ashley if he hadn’t given away the 10,000 free season tickets, having driven away so many fans with his running of the club.

Of course, it still remains to be seen just how often many of the free season ticket holders will use their tickets, as when something has been given away it is a lot easier for people to just decide to give it a miss.

Plus of course you have the issues caused by Mike Ashley in putting ticket prices up by so much, year after year. Whilst 10,000 have been given free season tickets, he is then asking fans (adults) to pay at least £40 (including booking fee, unless a member) for one of these unsold Leicester tickets.

Talk about devaluing your product…then expecting others to pay top dollar.

