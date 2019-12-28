Opinion

Deluded Sunderland fans never happy – Ridiculous demands after everything owner has done for them

Sunderland fans are embarrassing themselves yet again.

A fanbase that is never happy.

They all hated and were desperate to get rid of Ellis Short despite him ploughing fortunes into the club, which he mostly wrote off when walking away.

Now after the benevolent Stewart Donald comes along to save them, they are quickly demanding he leaves, despite everything he has done for them.

Sunderland fans releasing a joint statement (see below) demanding Donald goes ASAP but just have a look at these achievements in the short time he has had the club:

After two relegations rock bottom of the table, Donald stabilised the club and guided the mackems to a safe league position in 2018/19.

With Sunderland in 15th place, there is every chance the owner could bring the fans success once again, with League One survival very much on the cards if they can keep picking up goalless draws at home.

How quickly Sunderland fans forget the generosity of Stewart Donald when he allowed so many of them the once in a lifetime opportunity to provide free labour to replace seats inside the Stadium of Light, instead of having to pay somebody to do it.

How quickly they forget how he led them to Wembley twice in his first season.

How quickly they forget how he gave them the chance to become the champions of Trafalgar Square.

The inspirational choice of a dynamic manager playing exciting football from the lower leagues in Scotland was met with only criticism by Sunderland fans.

Now the SAFC owner has headhunted an expert in the very lower leagues of English football and they still aren’t happy.

The deluded Sunderland fans demanding Phil Parkinson is sacked after only 10 weeks, despite him having impressively avoided defeat in five of 13 games so far (Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 8).

Donald and Parkinson have also skilfully overseen exits from three different cup competitions in a three week period, so they can fully concentrate on League One survival, without any distractions.

Highest league placing (fifth in League One in 2018/19) in any league table since 2007 (top of championship).

Sunderland fans persistently call Newcastle fans delusional for wanting rid of Mike Ashley these past 13 years, so on that basis, surely Stewart Donald surely deserves at least another decade as he has had only 18 months to try and completely ruin the club…

Sunderland fans joint protest statement:

‘For those at the Bolton match, you’ve earned some stripes.

You were there when the club reached the lowest point in its entire history and it felt like it. A few fine saves from McLaughlin stopped us from losing at home to the bottom club in League One. As the chants for Super Kev reverberated around the stadium it became clear that the fans do not agree with the chosen appointment of Phil Parkinson. When he took a defender off for another defender the venom was too much for many to conceal. We were playing out for a clean sheet against a team that were nearly out of business less than 6 months ago.

SAFC is a club with a proud history that deserves so much better than what we are currently being offered. As it stands we don’t know who is running the organisation within the club.

We don’t expect to be playing in the Champions League, but we don’t expect to be set up defensively to the bottom club in League One at home on what is traditionally the biggest game of the season in terms of attendance. Nobody knows what the long term plan is and any trust that fans had in the boardroom has eroded.

These are the fans who set attendance records for the division. The fans who have endured years of ineffective leadership within the club. Yet here we are. The ones hurting the most as a result of our current situation.

Stewart Donald must act now. “Things can only get better” has been a defiant chant in recent times but the sentiment is a flawed one. Things can get worse…and it continues to get worse.

If there is a realistic offer on the table he must admit that the enormity of the task at hand and cut his losses. For our club to move forward now, change needs to happen on the pitch, in the dugout and in the boardroom.’

