Crystal Palace now set to be missing at least 7 players for game at Newcastle United

Newcastle United have had injury problem for their own but ahead of Saturday’s game, Crystal Palace have an ever growing list of players ruled out.

Their last four games have seen two wins and two draws.

However, very much like Newcastle, Crystal Palace have been scoring a few goals and picking up points despite not playing particularly well, nor creating many chances.

Former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend has a long-term injury and definitely won’t be involved.

Whilst summer recruit Gary Cahill has been excellent this season but won’t be involved either, having just had a minor operation.

Patrick van Aanholt is another former Newcastle player who won’t play on Saturday, he has a muscle injury and Palace hope he may return later this month.

As for Jeffrey Schlupp, he would normally be first choice to come in for Van Aanholt but he is out with a hip injury.

Joel Ward is long-term injured with a knee injury.

Whilst Jairo Riedewald is ruled out due to a hip problem.

To add to the problems, Mamadou Sakho is suspended after being sent off in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth earlier this month.

That makes it at least seven first team squad players who won’t make the squad against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace are now without a single fit senior full-back and with so many defensive injuries overall with Cahill and Sakho missing as well as the full-backs, surely this is a game where, especially at home, Steve Bruce must surely at long last drop the overly negative tactics and look to attack a makeshift Crystal Palace defence.

