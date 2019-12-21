Opinion

Crystal Palace fans comments show excitement/anticipation ahead of Newcastle match, or maybe not…

Crystal Palace fans have enjoyed/endured a very similar season so far.

The South London club playing some dour negative football which very much mirrors what we have seen at Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace the only team to have less shots this season than Newcastle.

However, the same as Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United, Roy Hodgson’s Palace have massively rode their luck and somehow accumulated a respectable number of points despite the minimal chances created.

Crystal Palace fans seeing their team currently two places and one point ahead of Newcastle.

Interesting reading the comments from Crystal Palace fans below, they are realists, just like most Newcastle fans.

They know their team has been very lucky and with only 15 goals scored, only they and Watford have scored less than Newcastle’s 17.

The last four games have seen two wins and two draws for today’s visitors but they have come via very few chances created, only four goals scored and massively down to only one conceded in over six hours of football.

With so many injuries, especially in defence where half a dozen or so are ruled out, Crystal Palace fans, apart from the odd optimist, are seeing 0-0 as a very good and realistic result that should be aimed for.

They are not expecting the greatest football match today but will Steve Bruce at last see this as a game to finally allow his team to try and attack, rather than sitting so deep and handing the initiative to the opposition?

Crystal Palace fans comment via their Holmesdale message board:

‘Given our injury crisis,even a point would be considered good work.Going for 1-1.

Time to introduce Camarasa, I wonder??’

‘Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 8 home games, which includes a game in the EFL Cup.

I cannot envisage a win there and to my mind a draw will be a creditable result.’

‘0-0 Park the bus, cover weaker players, take the point.’

‘Would absolutely love a 0-0.

Could be chaos unless we do as we did against Brighton and defend in an incredibly deep and compact manner even by our usual standards.

I think this is going to be an absolutely dreadful watch.’

‘Glad I’m not going.’

‘I think we have a good chance of the 3 points, they were nearly as bad as us against Burnley, 2-0 Palace.’

‘Forever an optimist, palace to win 2 nil, benny to score.’

‘Has to be Palace 0 so hopefully Geordies 0 as well.’

‘On the coach 6am saturday.

Wtf was I thinking.’

‘With our diabolical injury list a point would be fantastic.’

‘Newcastle had no shots on target last weekend, which was apparently the third time that has happened this season.

On paper this has 0-0 bore draw written all over it given both teams’ respective injuries.

As we saw on Monday though, while there’s a Wilf there’s a way, and that’s why I’m going to go for 0-1 to us.

He knows with January fast approaching he has to produce an end product and he is finally doing that now after a slow start.’

‘I go for 1-0 to them. We will win two of our next three – when players begin to return from injury.

Even we can’t get lucky again with the joke team we will be putting out.

Zaha will be avoiding injury so don’t expect him to do it all on his own.’

‘A very dull 0-0.’

‘0-0 would be good.’

‘Think we’ll lose this 2-0.

Like others have said, I’d be chuffed if we can sneak any sort of result and keep the run going.’

‘They will have a couple back, enough to make a difference. 2-0 to them.’

‘Draw written all over it. And at 5pm we’ll have played 18 W6 D6 L6.

Can’t get much more solid midtable than that. I for one would be very happy.’

‘Despite they have injuries of their own I think our defensive issues will result in them scoring more than us.

I am going 2 – 1 to Newcastle.’

‘I predict last place on MoTD.’

‘So how the heck are we going to sort out the defence?

I suppose it’s Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate and PVA if he is fit.

Definitely on the ragged edge now. I can see Mitchell getting his chance.’

‘We have a real crisis in defence with all the injuries.

It really will be a miracle if we get something out of this game.’

‘PVA was apparantly back in training and maybe fit.

This will give us him Tomkins Kelly and possibly Kouyate if Dann is not fit. It is not the worst line up especially with Guaita in goal.

This will mean Roy will have to change things in midfield and he may bring in Meyer.

I am thinking this may not be the 0-0 it initially looks like. Is 2-3 Palace or 2-2 a possibility?’

