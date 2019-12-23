Opinion

Crystal Palace fans comments – Can’t believe how bad Newcastle United were and how Palace lost

Crystal Palace fans were left frustrated for a number of reasons after Saturday.

Frustrated that they didn’t beat the worst team (according to Crystal Palace fans) in the Premier League.

Frustrated at their own players for not scoring any of the series of chances the visitors created.

As well as frustration that Miguel Almiron was left totally unmarked so close to goal for Newcastle’s one serious attempt at goal.

Comments from Crystal Palace fans before the match had generally been along the lines of a draw would be a good result.

However, having actually seen Newcastle in the flesh, the mood after the game was how could they have lost to such a poor team.

On the plus side…Dubravka and Manquillo get positive mentions.

Crystal Palace fans comments via their Holmesdale message board:

‘Played well enough against the worst team in the league, Newcastle.

Yes, even worse than Norwich and Watford, though they made more points. Everyone dominates Newcastle.

They are just lucky sometimes to score on counter attacks.

Really poor team overall though.’

‘On my way back from the game watched from a perch high up overlooking Newcastle.

From that vantage point you get an excellent view of the whole pitch and movement of the players off and on the ball.

We actually played some pretty good football today against a poor side, sadly it was just our inadequate finishing that let us down.

We attacked much more than usual and worked the ball through midfield albeit a bit too slowly at times.

When they scored the result of sloppy marking from a throw in Wilf blew his top and to be honest I don’t blame him, just shows he cares.’

‘I was there and on a fu..ing long coach journey home now.

We did batter them and at 400 meteres away you see it a lot better.

I would have taken a bore draw but we were so much on top he should have pushed on.’

‘First half we weren’t great but second half we dominated until the last 10 minutes. Zaha was poor by his standards today though and made Bentenke look workmanlike.

Newcastle were awful for most of the game and got very lucky.’

‘My take on the game was that it was played between two very poor teams for which the one that lost was the better of those poor sides.’

‘We played brilliantly today, had complete defensive control over them and were the only team trying to put the ball into the net.

We had at least six brilliant opportunities to score where actually doing so would have been easier!

Only one team in it.’

‘Second half we dominated the play but could not score and they took their one chance.’

‘Their keeper made some great stops after we worked some clever openings.’

‘The Roy haters make me laugh. How about an old spoon full of Pardew?’

‘The most one sided game I’ve seen us play all season.

Ball on the floor against a long ball side in complete control of the game and all that with a depleted squad.’

‘Should have won this, Newcastle were there for the taking. You know this when the oppositions goal keeper is given man of the match.’

‘Palace’s performance befitted 3 pts were it not for great saves and not properly executing chances created.

Much better possession and fight than demonstrated against Brighton but suffering from depth in attack and once again, relying far too much on Zaha to be the game changer.

West Ham and Norwich will fancy their chances.’

‘You can dress it up any way you want but in reality 1 point and 1 goal from three games against Watford , Brighton and Newcastle is not very good.

In fairness we were a little unlucky yesterday, but as the game wore on with us not taking our chances, there was a feeling that Newcastle may eventually get an opportunity which unfortunately they took.

Manquilo marked Zaha out of the game and contained him very easily in the restricted zone that Zaha seems to play in this season.

I wish Zaha had the freedom to move to the right or across the front line when he struggles against an opponent.’

‘Our players tried to walk the ball into the net at least seven times today.

I don’t know how we lost this today, stupidly ridiculous I’ve never seen us outplay Newcastle as much as that before, the players must all be thinking ..HOW.’

‘We absolutely battered them. They were terrible. Bit more luck and we win that easily, played well.’

‘A good display from a patched-up team in a game where the oppo keeper was probably their finest player by some margin.

We’ve come such a long way. Well done lads incl Roy.’

‘The referee was awful, never heard of him, I try to be objective but I saw fouls by them going unpunished.

Fouls were never given and those that eventually were ( second half ) should have been yellows.

And I saw a foul by their player on ours and he gave them the foul ? Am I right ?

This game was never going to go our way with a novice in charge.’

‘Looking at the goal we conceded, just like the Brighton goal we had players sitting deep in the 6 yard box and nobody picking up a player who was let unmarked in a central position next to the penalty spot.

And perhaps PVA or Zaha could have done better to prevent the player getting in a cross.’

‘Newcastle handed us possession in the same way Pulis used to do when he was in charge.’

