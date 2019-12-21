News

Confusion reigns as Newcastle United announce two different teams to face Crystal Palace

Confusion from Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon as they announced the team v Crystal Palace.

At 2pm, as usual they named the starting eleven via the club’s official Twitter account.

This showed three changes from Burnley.

Steve Bruce naming:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton

This showed Lejeune, Almiron and Shelvey coming in for Willems, Sean Longstaff and Atsu.

With named on the bench; Darlow, Gayle, Atsu, Krafth, Yedlin, M Longstaff, S Longstaff

However, that was immediately followed by the club announcing on their official website this team:

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernández, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden; Miguel Almirón, Andy Carroll, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, DeAndre Yedlin, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu, Dwight Gayle.

As you can see, Jetro Willems and not Fabian Schar.

Indeed in their write-up, they actually mention that Manquillo and Willems are the wing-backs.

However, the official teamsheet does show Fabian Schar and not Jetro Willems:

So it does look like Schar and not Willems is playing. No idea whether this is a simple mistake or whether Willems hs been a late rule out through injury.

By the way the team was laid out on the club Twitter account, it appears Paul Dummett is playing left wing-back, which isn’t really his thing.

Unless of course we are going to see a changed formation different to what was laid out in the article on the NUFC official website as per below.

Newcastle United official announcement on their website:

‘Florian Lejeune will make his first start for Newcastle United since suffering a serious knee injury in April when the Magpies welcome Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Frenchman ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 1-0 defeat to Palace last term but eight months on and having worked his way back to full fitness, he will make his return to action against Roy Hodgson’s men, lining up as part of United’s central defensive trio.

Lejeune’s inclusion is one of three changes made by head coach Steve Bruce following the 1-0 loss at Burnley last time out, with Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almirón both back in the side after recovering from the injuries which kept them out of the game at Turf Moor.

Martin Dúbravka starts in goal, with Javier Manquillo and Jetro Willems in the right and left wing-back roles respectively and Lejeune, Federico Fernández and Paul Dummett forming a back three.

Shelvey, who captains the team, comes in to resume his partnership with Isaac Hayden in central midfield.

And Andy Carroll will lead the line for Newcastle, supplemented by Almirón and Joelinton either side of him.

Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu are attacking options among the substitutes, with Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff also on the bench along with DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernández, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden; Miguel Almirón, Andy Carroll, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, DeAndre Yedlin, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu, Dwight Gayle.

