Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Gayle, Longstaff (x2!!), Willems all start

1 day ago
364 comments
Share

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their nineteenth Premier League match of the season on Thursday at 5.30pm.

NUFC looking to get their first league double over Man Utd in almost 90 years. It was 1930/31 when Newcastle won 7-4 away and 4-3 at home against MUFC.

Although a victory would only be Newcastle’s fourth at St James Park this season in 10 home matches.

Ahead of the match, the Newcastle United head coach said that Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung were all definitely ruled out.

With doubts over Dummett and Willems.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Willems, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton

Four changes in total

IN: Willems, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Gayle

OUT: Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Carroll

Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Krafth, Yedlin, Shelvey, Hayden, Carroll

Compare this team to the one favoured by Newcastle fans HERE.

Share

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]

Have your say

The Mag Shop - Poster Sale
Season 2019/20
Fixtures - Results - Scorers - Tables
Submit an
Article
© 2019 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks