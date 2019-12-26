News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Gayle, Longstaff (x2!!), Willems all start

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their nineteenth Premier League match of the season on Thursday at 5.30pm.

NUFC looking to get their first league double over Man Utd in almost 90 years. It was 1930/31 when Newcastle won 7-4 away and 4-3 at home against MUFC.

Although a victory would only be Newcastle’s fourth at St James Park this season in 10 home matches.

Ahead of the match, the Newcastle United head coach said that Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung were all definitely ruled out.

With doubts over Dummett and Willems.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Willems, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton

Four changes in total

IN: Willems, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Gayle

OUT: Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Carroll

Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Krafth, Yedlin, Shelvey, Hayden, Carroll

