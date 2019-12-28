News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Yedlin, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden all start

The Newcastle team v Everton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their twentieth Premier League match of the season on Saturday at 3pm.

NUFC looking to ensure they keep their top half of the table spot moving into 2020.

Ahead of the match, it was expected that Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung were all definitely ruled out.

With doubts also over Dummett and Manquillo

The confirmed Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Willems, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton

Four changes in total

IN: Yedlin, Shelvey, Hayden, Carroll

OUT: Manquillo, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Gayle

Maybe Manquillo not too bad as he is named on the bench but no harm giving Yedlin a game, especially if the Spaniard isn’t 100%.

Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Krafth, Manquillo, Gayle, M Longstaff, S Longstaff

