Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Lejeune, Almiron, Joelinton and Shelvey all start

The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their eighteenth Premier League match of the season on Saturday at 3pm.

NUFC looking to continue their unbeaten run at home and go top half in time for Christmas.

Although a victory would only be Newcastle’s fourth at St James Park this season in 10 home matches.

Ahead of the match, the Newcastle United head coach said that Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung were all definitely ruled out.

With Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron expected to be available so long as no setbacks in Friday’s training session.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton

IN: Shelvey, Almiron, Lejeune

OUT: Sean Longstaff, Atsu, Willems

The big news is of course the return of Florian Lejeune after eight months out.

Almiron and Shelvey also fit enough to return.

Atsu and Sean Longstaff drop to the bench, whilst Willems isn’t in the matchday squad at all.

Subs

Darlow, Gayle, Atsu, Krafth, Yedlin, M Longstaff, S Longstaff

