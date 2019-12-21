Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Lejeune, Almiron, Joelinton and Shelvey all start
The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their eighteenth Premier League match of the season on Saturday at 3pm.
NUFC looking to continue their unbeaten run at home and go top half in time for Christmas.
Although a victory would only be Newcastle’s fourth at St James Park this season in 10 home matches.
Ahead of the match, the Newcastle United head coach said that Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung were all definitely ruled out.
With Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron expected to be available so long as no setbacks in Friday’s training session.
The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:
Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton
IN: Shelvey, Almiron, Lejeune
OUT: Sean Longstaff, Atsu, Willems
The big news is of course the return of Florian Lejeune after eight months out.
Almiron and Shelvey also fit enough to return.
Atsu and Sean Longstaff drop to the bench, whilst Willems isn’t in the matchday squad at all.
Subs
Darlow, Gayle, Atsu, Krafth, Yedlin, M Longstaff, S Longstaff
Compare this team to the one favoured by Newcastle fans HERE.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]