CIES Football Observatory report names MVP at every Premier League club – Newcastle no surprise
An interesting new report from the CIES Football Observatory has identified the MVP (Most Valuable Player) at every Premier League club so far this season.
The CIES Football Observatory use an algorithm to assess the performance of footballers from the exclusive data produced by the leading sports company OptaPro.
That data then identifying the player at each Premier League club who has been their MVP so far, having had the biggest influence on their team’s results.
To be considered, a player needed to have made at least nine appearances this season.
It is timely to see the identity of the Newcastle United MVP, as he was badly missed on Saturday.
Newcastle were woeful against Burnley and Allan Saint-Maximin could surely have helped make a difference.
NUFC haven’t won a single game when ASM hasn’t started and indeed have only picked up two points from the seven PL games where he didn’t start, compared to 20 points from the 10 where he has been in the starting eleven.
Arsenal FC[MVP]Nicolas Pépé
Aston Villa[MVP]Jack Grealish
Bournemouth AFC[MVP]Nathan Aké
Brighton & Hove[MVP]Pascal Gross
Burnley FC[MVP]Dwight McNeil
Chelsea FC[MVP]Jorginho Frello
Crystal Palace[MVP]Martin Kelly
Everton FC[MVP]Richarlison de Andrade
Leicester City[MVP]Jamie Vardy
Liverpool FC[MVP]Virgil van Dijk
Manchester City[MVP]Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester United[MVP]Marcus Rashford
Newcastle United[MVP]Allan Saint-Maximin
Norwich City[MVP]Teemu Pukki
Sheffield United[MVP]John Fleck
Southampton FC[MVP]Danny Ings
Tottenham Hotspur[MVP]Heung-Min Son
Watford FC[MVP]Gerard Deulofeu
West Ham United[MVP]Andriy Yarmolenko
Wolverhampton FC[MVP]Raúl Jiménez
