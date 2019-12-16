News

CIES Football Observatory report names MVP at every Premier League club – Newcastle no surprise

An interesting new report from the CIES Football Observatory has identified the MVP (Most Valuable Player) at every Premier League club so far this season.

The CIES Football Observatory use an algorithm to assess the performance of footballers from the exclusive data produced by the leading sports company OptaPro.

That data then identifying the player at each Premier League club who has been their MVP so far, having had the biggest influence on their team’s results.

To be considered, a player needed to have made at least nine appearances this season.

It is timely to see the identity of the Newcastle United MVP, as he was badly missed on Saturday.

Newcastle were woeful against Burnley and Allan Saint-Maximin could surely have helped make a difference.

NUFC haven’t won a single game when ASM hasn’t started and indeed have only picked up two points from the seven PL games where he didn’t start, compared to 20 points from the 10 where he has been in the starting eleven.

Arsenal FC[MVP]Nicolas Pépé

Aston Villa[MVP]Jack Grealish

Bournemouth AFC[MVP]Nathan Aké

Brighton & Hove[MVP]Pascal Gross

Burnley FC[MVP]Dwight McNeil

Chelsea FC[MVP]Jorginho Frello

Crystal Palace[MVP]Martin Kelly

Everton FC[MVP]Richarlison de Andrade

Leicester City[MVP]Jamie Vardy

Liverpool FC[MVP]Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City[MVP]Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester United[MVP]Marcus Rashford

Newcastle United[MVP]Allan Saint-Maximin

Norwich City[MVP]Teemu Pukki

Sheffield United[MVP]John Fleck

Southampton FC[MVP]Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur[MVP]Heung-Min Son

Watford FC[MVP]Gerard Deulofeu

West Ham United[MVP]Andriy Yarmolenko

Wolverhampton FC[MVP]Raúl Jiménez

