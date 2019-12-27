News

Charlie Nicholas admits doubts about Newcastle United

Charlie Nicholas has been talking about Saturday’s game at St James Park and this upcoming second half of the season.

Everton have run int a bit of form with two draws and two wins in their last four games, including Carlo Ancelotti winning his first game on Thursday against Burnley.

However, the outrageous luck Steve Bruce had been carrying, may be finally running out. Losing two of the last three games and conceding five goals, although sandwiched between the two losses was a smash and grab win over Palace, thanks to Almiron scoring NUFC’s only serious effort on goal.

With 25 points on the table from the first 19 games, Charlie Nicholas claims Newcastle’s tenth place is down to consistency, but adds: ‘I do not know if it will be the same for them in the second half of the season.’

Minimal possession is one thing but creating minimal chances in most matches is a massive issue for Newcastle and Steve Bruce surely has to get his team attacking in some more substantial way than we have seen so far.

Charlie Nicholas predicts a 1-1 draw on Saturday and believes Steve Bruce will be ‘happier’ if he can add just one more point to his total.

I’m not so sure because this looks the most winnable PL game for Newcastle in quite a few matches looking ahead, as Leicester home, Wolves away, Chelsea home and Everton away, are the other games Steve Bruce has before reaching February.

Charlie Nicholas talking to Sky Sports:

“It was a bit of a reality check for Newcastle at Old Trafford.

“They have been very consistent, which is why they are where they are in the table, but I do not know if it will be the same for them in the second half of the season.

“Everton will have been delighted to get a winning start under Carlo Ancelotti, who remained calm and showed no real emotion after the win over Burnley.

“I cannot separate these two sides.

“Newcastle tried to play out from the back against Man Utd and got punished, so they need to get back to the basics.

“Steve Bruce will not want it to be pretty, he just wants points, so the happier they will all be after another one here.

“Prediction is Newcastle 1 Everton 1.”

