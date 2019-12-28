News

Carlo Ancelotti ‘really enjoyed’ beating Newcastle United and his team’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti made it two out of two.

The new Everton boss celebrating a second win only 48 hours after his first.

The win over Newcastle United was also only the second time in nine months that the scousers have won away from home in the Premier League.

Speaking after the final whistle, Carlo Ancelotti declared: ‘I really enjoyed the result and the performance’, as he watched Calvert-Lewin score the two goals that mean three points head back to Goodison Park

The result also meaning that Everton replace Newcastle in the top half of the table.

Calvert-Lewin made it five goals in five games and his new manager said: ‘He is a humble guy and I think he going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a top striker.’

As for Newcastle, yet again they were reliant on a defender to give them a chance, Schar with the equaliser.

Quite abysmal really that Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron and Saint-Maximin only have three goals between them when we are now past the halfway point.

Despite a number of still empty seats despite Ashley’s desperate 10,000 free season ticket give away, Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for the home support: ‘The atmosphere didn’t stop from the Newcastle fans’ and also to an extent the NUFC team: ‘Newcastle came into the game and it was difficult to avoid their pressure.’

Of course, as we all know, managers find it easy to dish out compliments about the opposition when it is they who are walking away with the points.

Carlo Ancelotti:

“I really enjoyed the result and the performance.

“As I said after the game on Boxing Day [1-0 win over Burnley], the spirit of the team is really good.

“They fight for each other and they enjoy working hard.

“This is the key to these two victories, we are going to work to try to play better football.

“We had difficulties in the second part of the first half..

“Newcastle came into the game and it was difficult to avoid their pressure.

“Some parts of the game were really good but we have to show continuity throughout the matches.

“In the second half we were more in control of the game.

“It is true we lost a goal [Schar] but the reaction was very good.

“He [Calvert-Lewin] is a fantastic striker.

“He is fantastic with the head, clever in the box, sharp.

“He is young and for this reason he can improve.

“He is a humble guy and I think he going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a top striker.

“The spirit is good in the squad and the Club and we will do our best to achieve good results.

“The atmosphere didn’t stop from the Newcastle fans.

“We suffered a lot and had difficulties.

“I am happy.

“The team played well.

“I am pleased, it was a difficult game.

“We started really well, Newcastle pushed a lot but we won showing a good performance.

“The team is improving and that is important.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

