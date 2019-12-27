News

Carlo Ancelotti names four players who could come into his Everton team for Newcastle match

Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his first Everton match on Thursday.

Completely dominating Burnley but made to wait until the 80th minute for Calvert-Lewin to get the only goal of the game.

An ultra-defensive Burnley had not a single shot on target and only 32% possession, as they attempted to frustrate Everton.

Despite the wait for the goal, Carlo Ancelotti said it was ‘a perfect day’ as the result moved them four points away from the relegation zone.

A win at Newcastle would see Everton go above Steve Bruce’s side in the league.

No surprise if Carlo Ancelotti throws everything at this Newcastle match as they then face Man City and Liverpool (FA Cup), both of those also away from home.

The new Everton boss says changes to his team are all but guaranteed for Saturday with only a 48 hours gap. Ancelotti naming Theo Walcott, Michael Keane, Tom Davies and Leighton Baines as players who could all now get a start.

Carlo Ancelotti:

“Today was a perfect day.

“I’m happy because we need points to move up the table.

“It was a difficult game because Burnley played a strong game but we deserved the result.

“We tried to build up with three defenders to put more players between the lines and some situations were good for us and others have to improve.

“That is normal and I didn’t want to change a lot for the players.

“I have seen some good things: The spirit of the team, the fact Everton is a family and we have fantastic facilities.

“We are used to recovering after three days but after two days is too much in my opinion.

“We have to play but it is impossible to recover so it affects the performance, not just for us, but also for Newcastle.

“I rotate the players only to avoid injury, to put a fresh team out for Saturday but not because I want to have an idea about what I want to do in January.

“We have to try and avoid injury because there is a big possibility a player can have one.

“We hope that the players have a good rest and our staff have to do the maximum to recover them but we know that playing again in 48 hours is impossible.

“The first day after the game is not so bad but the second day is the day where you feel really tired, so to put a game after two days is quite difficult.

“We have no possibility to train tomorrow (Friday), just use this 48 hours for recovery.

“What we will do in January (transfer window) we will see.

“The players who did not play have more chance to play because it is impossible to recover a game in 48 hours.

“I think the line-up will be decided on the day of the game and not before.

“I have to rotate the squad, 100%.

“Fortunately we have some players who have recovered from injury: Theo Walcott maybe is a possibility to play, Michael Keane and Tom Davies, Leighton Baines…all of these are possibilities to play.”

