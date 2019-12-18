News

Average Premier League ticket price same as 2017 but Mike Ashley raises Newcastle cost year on year

The average cost of a Premier League ticket is the same in 2019/20 as it was in 2017/18.

Sky Sports reporting that the Premier League have conducted research across all PL clubs and found that the average price this season is £32 on average, a rise of £1 on the 2018/19 season.

However, there was a fall from £32 to £31 last season, meaning that over the course of two years, the price is now the same as 2017/18.

Nice to see then Mike Ashley bucking the trend as always…

Last season (2018/19) Newcastle fans found themselves paying more, apart from those on long-term deals, with season ticket holders paying up to 20% more compared to 2017/18.

Those fans paying match by match also saw a rise in ticket prices.

Showing admirable consistency, Mike Ashley repeated it this summer.

As the Premier League research indicates, most PL clubs are now freezing ticket prices year on year. Recognising how crass it would be to raise ticket prices at a time when there has never been so much money in the Premier League.

However, Mike Ashley didn’t care about that, once again raising season ticket prices by 5%, apart from those on long-term deals.

Match by match tickets also increasing by a similar (5%) percentage for 2019/20.

Whilst it is Mike Ashley’s ongoing presence that is obviously by far the biggest factor in producing so many empty seats at St James Park this season. Raising ticket prices year on year naturally hasn’t helped either.

The ridiculous latest move has of course now seen Ashley give 10,000 Newcastle United season tickets away for the final 10 St James Park PL games of the season.

No doubt Mike Ashley’s PR/Spin department will now be using the desperate give away to then show how the generous NUFC owner hs actually REDUCED on average what Newcastle fans are paying this season!

The problems this creates for Ashley and the club going forward are immense when it comes to selling future tickets.

It is the worst possible business model as a football club to have put prices up so much for thousands and thousands of season ticket holders and match by match fans, then give free tickets away to thousands of others.

Sky Sports report:

‘The average price for a Premier League ticket is the same this season as it was two seasons ago, according to a new report.

While the average ticket price has gone up from £31 to £32 in the last 12 months, that increase follows a £1 drop in prices the previous year.

It is the fourth year the Premier League has carried out the research, which shows that ticket prices have remained remarkably constant in that time.’

